Beat the heat with the latest cooling gear technology

Not all body-cooling gear is created equal. Everyone has experienced a cooling towel or bandana that starts out cold and refreshing, but turns limp, hot and unpleasantly slimy only half an hour into the work shift. This is due in part to old technologies that relied on chemical coatings to do the heavy lifting, but just weren't up to the job of staying cool as workers toiled in the heat. Nowhere is this problem more apparent than on oil and gas jobsites, where the work is hot and extra safety gear is an absolute necessity.

Revolutionary cooling technology

The latest innovation from Magid is HydroActive™ cooling technology that doesn't rely on chemical coatings, but instead harnesses the power of evaporation to keep workers cooler for longer than ever before. With just a little water, these amazing new garments cool up to 30 degrees below average body temperature in under 60 seconds. And best of all, they stay cool for up to two full hours.

This portability and ease of activation are difference makers for workers in remote locations. They can save their cold, refreshing water for drinking to stay hydrated, and use water of any temperature to reactivate their cooling gear again and again throughout the workday. This is an enormous advantage over cooling towels that only get as cool as the water you soak them in.

The secret is in the special weave of Magid Cool Powered by Mission® fabrics. This innovative design and construction enhances the natural evaporation process to create instant cooling that lasts. Workers simply wet the fabric, wring out excess water, and snap or wave the garment in the air. Sixty seconds later, they have cooling refreshment on hand that they can wear in many different ways. Whether it's a cooling towel to wrap around the neck or drape over the head, a cooling neck gaiter or bandana, or even a skull cap to wear under a hard hat, there's no limit to the ways your workers can cool off.

Cooler workers are safer, more refreshed

A study in Environmental Research Journal predicts that global heat-induced labor productivity loss may cost as much as $2.4 trillion by the year 2030, making cooling solutions an increasingly important issue. Not only does cooling PPE make your workers more comfortable and safer from heat illness, it also provides cool refreshment any time of day so workers can feel more in control of their own comfort and may even get a boost of energy as they cool off. For workers in the sun, Magid Cool also provides UV-protection factor 50 protection, blocking 98 percent of UV rays, helping to avoid painful sunburns and mitigate the risk of skin cancer.

Each day in the U.S., 11 workers are seriously injured or die from heat stress. Don't let your team become a statistic. Get the best cooling gear to keep them safe and comfortable with Magid Cool Powered by Mission.

For more information, visit www.magidglove.com or call (800) 203-0414.