BASF, LASM launch virtual STEM learning program

BASF and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum (LASM) recently launched their first-ever virtual Kids' Lab program.

The collaboration allows local students to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions while still participating in a virtual version of BASF's award-winning Kids' Lab.

"BASF's Kids' Lab has been offered to each Ascension Parish fourth grader in-person for 10 years, and we are thrilled that LASM can continue to provide this programming virtually," said Sarah Haneline, workforce development manager at BASF's Geismar site.

As part of an annual commitment from BASF, the Kids' Lab program offers all 2,250 fourth grade students throughout Ascension Parish the opportunity to learn about creating chemistry and STEM careers. Previously, students traveled to LASM to participate in hands-on science experiments. Now, students receive experiment supplies in their classrooms and video conference with LASM to conduct "The Energy Around Us," an electricity- focused activity.

