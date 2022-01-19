ASTM: Welded carbon steel tubes improve energy efficiency

A new ASTM International standard covers welded carbon steel tubes that will help to enhance the efficiency of heat transfer in industrial plants and heating vacuum and air-conditioning systems.

ASTM International's committee on steel, stainless steel and related alloys developed the new standard, which will soon be published as A1120/A1120M.

ASTM International Member David Kukulka noted that heat transfer enhancement methods are efficient ways to conserve energy. "Enhancement can be utilized in a variety of industrial applications," he said. "Maximizing the use of energy sources is important and surface enhancement is the principal mechanism behind the development of intensified unit operations and important in minimizing CO2 generation," said Kukulka.

Additional alloys will be added to the new standard as the need develops. The committee is also planning to develop a similar proposed standard covering titanium fittings. The subcommittee has previously developed standards for textured heat transfer tubes made of copper (B1014) and stainless steel (A1098).

For more information, visit www.astm.org or call (610) 832-9602.