ASTM to create standard for detecting arsine emissions

ASTM International's gaseous fuels committee has committed to developing a standard to help determine the presence of arsine in hydrocarbon gaseous fuels.

The industrial occurrence of arsine is frequently observed in numerous petrochemical, chemical and metallurgical operations, as well as in RNG from landfills and other waste-derived sources.

"The presence of arsine has a significant impact on catalyst consumption and product quality in petrochemical industries," said ASTM International member Kevin Thind. "A very little amount of arsine can act as a catalyst poison, leading to the reduction of catalyst performance and even deactivation. It is vital to measure arsine content in refinery gases and petrochemical raw materials and products."

