ASSP awards $328,000 to aspiring health, safety professionals

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Foundation has awarded $328,000 in academic scholarships and professional education grants to 117 individuals to help them achieve their educational and career goals in the occupational safety and health profession.

The 2021 awards include $307,000 in academic scholarships for 100 graduate and undergraduate students pursuing degrees related to occupational safety and health at 47 colleges and universities across the U.S. The ASSP Foundation also awarded $21,000 in professional education grants to 17 practicing safety professionals who are working to advance their careers through certification, college coursework, conference attendance and similar learning opportunities.

For more information, visit www.assp.org or call (847) 768-3416.