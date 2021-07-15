ARPA-E launches REMEDY program

Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) recently launched its three-year, $35 million research program Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year (REMEDY) to advance reducing methane emissions from three sources in the oil, gas and coal value chains, which constitute at least 10 percent of U.S. anthropogenic methane emissions:

Exhaust from 50,000 natural gas-fired lean-burn engines used to drive compressors, generate electricity and repower ships.

The estimated 300,000 flares required for safe operation of oil and gas facilities.

Coal mine ventilation air methane exhausted from 250 operating underground mines.

REMEDY seeks system-level technical solutions that achieve 99.5 percent methane conversion. Proposed systems must be replicable, given the large number of point sources, and avoid bespoke solutions. The intent is to de-risk the proposed systems so the private sector or other government agencies can advance them to commercialization.

For more information, visit www.arpa-e.energy.gov or email arpa-e@hq.doe.gov