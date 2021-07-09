Are you wearing the correct protection?

The eye is a fragile and vulnerable organ that directs our movements and guides us in our environment. Bollé Safety continues to ensure optimum protection for your eyes with its lens technology, which filters out harmful rays and improves visual comfort. Bollé Safety offers this winning combination in all conditions.

PLATINUM®

Bollé Safety's PLATINUM® anti-fog and anti-scratch coating is applied with a process on both sides of the lens. PLATINUM is a permanent coating that ensures a high scratch resistance and decreases fogging on the lens in cold and humid environments.

A range of lenses for your environment

Bollé Safety offers everlasting protection and a range of lenses for your environment.

Comfort Sensory Perception (CSP): This innovative lens tint is an effective solution for activities that alternate exposure to bright and low light, while also being suitable for extreme temperatures. CSP is ideal for cold or hot environments, like construction sites, food manufacturing, refrigeration industries and more.

CSP technology filters blue light from computer screens and LED lighting that causes eyestrain. It is combined with the exclusive PLATINUM coating to sustainably combat fogging and provide permanent visual comfort from a single pair of glasses.

Smoke: Smoke lenses are recommended for outdoor work during the day with full sun or where there is some glare during peak hours. Many of Bollé Safety's smoke lenses are available with the PLATINUM anti-fog/antiscratch coating. They filter UVA and UVB (99.99 percent) light, providing maximum protection from solar radiation.

Polarized: Polarized technology is approved for permanent wear and certified with near-perfect optical quality. It also reduces eye strain while improving contrast and depth perception. This technology is ideal for use in marine or urban environments, and generally for all outdoor activities where there is a high exposure to glare. The polarized technology filters 99.99 percent of UVA and UVB light.

Hydrophobic: Hydrophobic is a revolutionary coating for exceptional clarity and light transmission. It can be used for every type of job except those requiring solar protection in industrial fields. Unlike any other lens, wearers forget they are protected by the high-definition (HD) coating. Its visible light transmission (VLT) rate is 96 percent, compared with the ANSI minimum of 85 VLT. Featuring a hydrophobic coating as standard, HD is a real polymer barrier. It resists water and dirt marks.

Bollé Safety products provide the wearer with protection, style, comfort and an exceptional field of view due to their lightweight design and advanced material technology. They also offer excellent value for the money. Bollé Safety has the expertise and variety of options to assist your team in the selection of the right lens for your eye protection.

