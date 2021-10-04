API unveils climate reporting template for oil, gas industry

Following the release of the Climate Action Framework this spring, API has unveiled a new template for individual companies in the natural gas and oil industry to more consistently report and track greenhouse gas (GHG) indicators.

API's template standardizes the names of indicators, units of measure and the detailed definitions for reporting boundaries to prompt comparable reporting from one company to another. The template prompts for data on Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions and consists of core GHG-emissions indicators that companies can voluntarily report publicly. The template also includes indicators on a company's efforts to mitigate GHG emissions and a place to indicate a company's GHG targets and other climate reporting resources, as well as a section where a company can indicate its third-party verification of GHG reporting.

