API issues new framework for pipeline safety management

API recently published a first-edition standard that provides a framework for pipeline operators to develop a comprehensive pipeline facility integrity management program to strengthen efficiencies, prevent incidents and further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Recommended Practice 1188 "Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Facilities Integrity Management," developed under API's ANSI-accredited program, outlines a plan-do-check-act cycle to carry out continuous assessment and improvement for a pipeline facility integrity program. The standard covers the integrity management of all pressure-containing components directly used in the transport or storage of hazardous liquids within a liquids pipeline facility and is applicable to pipeline operators and integrity management inspectors.

For more information, visit www.api.org or call (202) 682-8114.