ANSI/ISEA compliance: Tepid water for emergency showers/eyewashes

Hazardous materials are common in industrial settings, making emergency showers and eyewashes critical for worker safety.

However, merely installing these units is not sufficient — ensuring they deliver tepid water in compliance with ANSI/International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) Z358.1-2014 is crucial to their effectiveness in an emergency. Proper water heating solutions play a key role in maintaining compliance and safeguarding employees in case of exposure to hazardous substances.

Understanding ANSI/ISEA Z358.1-2014

The ANSI/ISEA Z358.1-2014 standard outlines performance criteria for emergency eyewash and shower equipment. Water must be tepid, defined as being in the range of 60°F to 100°F, or 16°C to 38°C. This temperature range feels most comfortable to users and helps encourage the full 15-minute flush of the injured area. Noncompliance with tepid water requirements can result in severe consequences.

Water that is too cold may cause hypothermia or shock, preventing workers from fully using the equipment. Water that is too hot can make chemical burns and injuries even worse. A reliable water heating system is essential for maintaining consistent temperatures.

Challenges in delivering tepid water

Maintaining a steady supply of tepid water in industrial environments can be challenging due to fluctuations in water temperature and pressure. Seasonal changes pose a concern, especially for outdoor units or facilities in colder climates that must ensure tepid water delivery year-round. Water supply consistency is another factor, as variability in municipal or onsite sources can impact the ability to maintain a stable temperature. Fail-safe operation is critical, ensuring systems function properly even during power outages or extreme conditions.

Reliable water heating solutions

To maintain compliance and worker safety, industrial facilities should choose reliable water heating solutions. Some of the most effective equipment includes:

Expand ANSI/ISEA compliance: Tepid water for emergency showers/eyewashes Bradley’s Navigator High-Low Valves adapt to control water temperatures during varying demand. They can be used at main water sources or remote locations.

Thermostatic Mixing Valves (TMVs)

These valves blend hot and cold water to deliver a consistent tepid temperature and automatically adjust to fluctuations in supply, with a steady output within ANSI-compliant limits. They also include a cold water bypass to ensure cold water can be supplied if the hot water is interrupted. Look for models that precisely control output temperature — delivering accurate temperature control to within ±3°F — and provide protection from variations in input temperature and pressure. TMVs are particularly effective for ensuring consistent water temperature in systems with variable water supply.

Tankless water heaters

These units offer a limitless supply of water at a predetermined temperature, making them especially suitable for use in eyewash stations and drench shower systems. Tankless water heaters draw energy only when needed, reach ANSI standards for tepid water temperatures in 20 to 30 seconds, hold outlet temperature to within ±1°F and have a low pressure drop as low as 8 psi. These systems are ideal for facilities where a continuous flow of tepid water is necessary, offering precise temperature control and fast response times.

To ensure that a facility meets ANSI/ISEA standards, consider the following best practices:

Regular testing: Conduct weekly functional tests and annual inspections to verify compliance.

Backup systems: Install redundant heating units or backup power sources to maintain operation during outages.

Employee training: Educate workers on the importance of tepid water and how to activate emergency equipment properly.

By installing reliable water heating solutions and following ANSI/ISEA guidelines, facilities can improve safety, protect employees and maintain compliance with regulatory standards. Bradley is a top manufacturer of durable, high-quality plumbing fixtures and industrial safety equipment, providing trusted solutions for industries worldwide.

For more information, visit bradley.com.