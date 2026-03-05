AllSafe: A nationwide safety services solution built on workforce stability

Nobody wants to improvise safety services in the middle of a turnaround.

Yet in complex energy facilities from coast to coast, that can happen when schedules compress, multiple contractors work in the same processing unit and workers from different crafts stack up. Suddenly, the most basic questions become the most urgent: Who is guarding the safety of workers in a confined space? How well-trained is the person on fire watch?

AllSafe Services has seen these problems from every angle and was built to solve them. Part of The Brock Group, AllSafe Services works with clients to oversee and monitor the safe execution of construction, maintenance and turnaround activities for the oil refining, chemical and gas industries. Services include:

Safety managers, supervisors, technicians, auditors and coordinators

Permit writers and coordinators

Safety attendants, including fire watch, hole watch and bottle watch

Ground and logistics support

Rescue services

AllSafe Services promotes career growth, encouraging safety attendants to move into soft craft and skilled trade careers.

About AllSafe Services

AllSafe Services has offices nationwide and traces its roots to 2011, when safety services were established within The Brock Group.

The company's VP Henry Zarate said, "AllSafe Services provides stand-alone safety services that every contractor on site can use, delivering continuity of service and the confidence of well-trained personnel."

Historically, contractors have brought in their own safety personnel, increasing headcount on site and driving inefficiencies and added cost. AllSafe Services streamlines this model by eliminating gaps in coverage, reducing risk and confusion and establishing a single point of accountability.

A natural fit

Brock Group CEO Frank Bardonaro believes a shared commitment to readiness and accountability is why AllSafe Services aligns seamlessly with Brock's broader vision for safety and service excellence — a vision strengthened by the 2022 acquisition of AllSafe Services, Brinderson and Schultz.

"Adding safety services and mechanical contracting capabilities to The Brock Group expands the value we can deliver to our customers," Bardonaro said. "As a leading provider of soft craft services that include scaffolding, insulation, paint and asbestos abatement, the industry knows our ‘Bsafe' motto. We believe zero incidents are possible, and AllSafe Services helps deliver on that promise."

That alignment is reinforced not only by culture, but by Brock's ability to turn values into action through workforce readiness and scale.

"In addition to Brock's Bsafe culture, I appreciate its robust recruiting process to scale our services," Zarate said. "Brock has hiring centers across the U.S. and Canada. We can scale for high intensity planned outages or respond quickly when demand spikes."

Safety attendants

AllSafe Services safety attendants provide continuous, task-specific safety coverage in high-hazard industrial environments where conditions can change rapidly. Attendants are assigned exclusively to safety roles, including fire watch for hot work, hole watch for confined space entry and bottle watch for supplied-air operations.

By supplying dedicated safety attendants rather than rotating craft personnel, AllSafe delivers consistency and accountability on site so that safety responsibilities are never secondary to production demands. Attendants remain focused on monitoring work conditions, enforcing permit requirements, maintaining communication with crews and supervisors and exercising stop-work authority when unsafe conditions arise. This approach reduces coverage gaps, improves coordination across multiple contractors and minimizes confusion.

AllSafe Services safety attendants are supported by structured training programs that include OSHA and state compliance, hazard recognition, first aid and CPR and atmospheric and gas monitoring. This preparation enables attendants to respond quickly and confidently, helping reduce incidents and unplanned downtime.

Safety attendances and professionals create a strong safety culture through good communication with crews and supervisors.

Safety professionals

AllSafe Services safety professionals provide the leadership and systems-level oversight required to manage safety across multi-contractor industrial sites. These professionals include safety managers, supervisors, technicians, auditors, permit writers and permit coordinators who integrate directly into daily operations.

Their responsibilities include managing regulatory compliance, coordinating confined space and hot work permits and serving as liaisons between facility owners, contractors and operations teams. Permit coordination improves efficiency while making sure work activities align with site procedures and regulatory requirements.

"We embed tenured supervisors and other safety professionals in daily operations so that they can uphold quality standards," Zarate said. "Our clients have high safety expectations, and good communication between our supervisors and the client team aligns activities with their expectations."

Greater stability

Where some safety services providers have a revolving door of personnel, AllSafe Services' personnel strategy delivers much greater stability. First, they support the communities in which they work. When possible, they hire local personnel and source supplies locally. Ties to the community foster an understanding of local culture and business practices. Second, they promote career pathways across service lines to boost recruitment and retention.

"AllSafe Services provides safety attendants with a starting job that has great pay, then follows that with meaningful career progression opportunities," Zarate said. "Working with AllSafe Services exposes people to a host of soft craft and skilled trade careers, including safety professionals, scaffolders, insulators, painters and mechanical trades such as welders, fabricators, pipefitters, electricians and civil construction personnel."

AllSafe Services' approach delivers measurable results. In high-intensity work environments, the company's turnover rate in demanding scope projects consistently remains below 5%, reflecting a focus on employee engagement, safety and job satisfaction. For more routine scopes with standard 40-hour to 50-hour workweeks, AllSafe Services sees a turnover rate of about 10%, in line with industry norms for less intensive assignments.

Real people, real impact

"Safety is its own reward, but making an impact on a person's career is the most rewarding part of my job," Zarate said.

That impact is evident in stories like Julio Lozano, who began his career as a safety attendant with AllSafe Services and now serves as a maintenance lead at a California refinery. "Starting as a safety attendant gave me a strong foundation and helped me succeed in my interview with the client," Lozano said.

Because using stop-work authority takes courage, AllSafe Services recognizes safety attendants who step in when it matters most through its Heroes in Action program. Recent honorees include:

Diana Quezada , a refinery fire watch attendant, who stopped work after noticing another contractor had removed barricade tape from a no-access lift area without authorization and immediately restored the barrier.

, a refinery fire watch attendant, who stopped work after noticing another contractor had removed barricade tape from a no-access lift area without authorization and immediately restored the barrier. Shanae Johnson , assigned as hole watch during a confined-space job at an oil refinery, who halted entry when a required written rescue plan was not present at the manway.

, assigned as hole watch during a confined-space job at an oil refinery, who halted entry when a required written rescue plan was not present at the manway. Cynthia Soberanes, serving as fire watch at an oil refinery, observed sparks from grinding in an adjacent hot work area and guided the contractor to add an additional fire watch, a fire extinguisher and a gas monitor before work continued.

Safety is a system

Creating an incident-free worksite doesn't happen by accident. It's the result of AllSafe Services' holistic approach, which encompasses systems developed for recruiting, safety training, retention strategies, supervision, documentation and management.

"The AllSafe Services approach consistently produces better metrics by any measure," Zarate said. "A recent client even stopped me to ask, ‘What's your secret? It's like night and day when I speak with AllSafe Services personnel. They understand their roles, what they're doing, and the importance of safety. I want all my safety teams to leave that kind of impact across my processing units.'"

For more information, visit brockgroup.com/safety-services or call (833) 462-7625.