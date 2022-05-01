Advancing safety and technology at WJTA 2022

The WaterJet Technology Association's (WJTA's) mission focuses on "advancing safety and technology in industry," and the upcoming 2022 WJTA Conference & Expo reflects the movement toward safer, more efficient waterjetting and industrial vacuuming through automation, best practices, training and workforce development.

Automation, advanced PPE and improved manual cleaning tools make the job less hazardous, and WJTA attendees can evaluate the latest systems hands-on in the exhibit hall. Expert representatives from vendors and contractors can answer questions and provide insight on specific applications. A growing application of waterjet technology is concrete demolition, and the WJTA Conference & Expo includes several leading OEMs and sessions dedicated to hydrodemolition, in addition to applications such as cleaning, cutting and surface preparation.

On top of seeing new equipment and strengthening connections, the WJTA's education program is a valuable aspect of the conference. The event begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with a new pre-conference Vacuum Technology Short Course. The short course is modeled on the association's popular "Waterjet Technology Basics & Beyond," which was presented virtually in 2022. The Vacuum Technology Short Course includes the history of vacuum technology, equipment considerations, safety, grounding and bonding, efficient operations, automation, and sewer cleaning.

Educational sessions continue Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, with a program of boot camp sessions that offer practical insights for all attendees with topics including pump maintenance and troubleshooting, data from computerized exchanger cleaning equipment, line moleing safety, safety considerations with automated equipment, use of jetting charts, diesel engine emissions and much more.

The conference also includes an update to the popular Asset Owner Session Track. Asset owners - representatives from facilities where waterjetting and vacuuming contract services are performed - are truly the end users of high-pressure technology. Given the importance of industrial cleaning on plant downtime and production, as well as the potential hazards of cleaning operations, it is critical for asset owners to stay active and informed. The 2022 topics include: the importance of preplanning, what data make sense to collect, a case study on on-line cleaning, and producing more product and profit.

Additional educational opportunities include presentations of research and white papers on topics such as the risk of damage during cleaning processes, safety devices and hydrodemolition. Finally, a new panel discussion will look at addressing the labor shortage.

Outdoor live demonstrations are another unique aspect of the WJTA Conference & Expo. Attendees can see some of the newest high-pressure pumps, controls, automation and manual tooling, and more in operation and at pressure, while also observing safety devices and best practices.

With a powerful educational program and advances by manufacturers and contractors on display, the 2022 WJTA Conference & Expo represents an outstanding opportunity to connect with peers, explore the industry's newest products and, most importantly, to advance safety and technology within the industry.

For more information, visit www.wjtaexpo.com or call (314) 241-1445.