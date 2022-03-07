Adhering to safety, environmental standards in 2022

Companies have begun to face new safety and environmental standards in 2022 as stricter regulations for monitoring toxic gases emerge.

ION Science’s instruments detect over 950gases across a multitude of industries and applications.

With the overall goal of improving safety for everyone, companies are looking for a system with top-of-the-line technologies and detection methods that are adaptive and innovative.

ION Science has over 30 years of industry experience designing, manufacturing and supplying photoionization detection (PID) gas sensors, gas detection instruments and leak detectors for a wide range of industries and applications. Experts in PID technology, ION Science manufactures and supplies more PID sensors than any other gas detection manufacturer in the world and can be found within most PID gas detection instruments available today for the detection of methane and VOCs.

ION Science's Falco TAC fixed gas detector, available as diffused and pumped models, has an externally located safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit. The diffused model is ideal for detection in refineries and petrochemical facilities, while the pumped monitor uses a sample line to draw samples and is ideal for use in difficult locations such as underground or in confined spaces. The Falco TAC has four detection ranges available; these ranges include 0-10 ppm, 0-50 ppm, 0-1,000 ppm and 0-3,000 ppm. Specifically designed for extreme weather, typhoon technology stops condensation forming while maintaining sensor performance to minimize drift and downtime. Dual certification allows Falco to be serviced and calibrated in a hazardous environment without having to remove power.

Portable gas detection should be lightweight and may be designed for a single substance or can be fitted with multiple sensors, increasing company productivity while minimizing downtime and worksite accidents. The Tiger series of hand-held gas detectors incorporates ION Science's patented PID technology with humidity resistance and anti-contamination design, proven to dramatically extend run time in the field. This series of portable VOC detectors is designed for the rapid and accurate detection of VOCs and other hazardous emissions. Detecting 0-20,000 ppm with a 0.001-ppm minimum sensitivity, it has strong resistance to humidity and contamination, is user-friendly and intuitive with long-life rechargeable lithium ion batteries.

ION Science's Cub series contains three models that provide rapid, accurate detection of methane and other VOC gases with exceptional resistance to humidity and contamination for personal detection. The Cub 11.7 eV personal VOC gas monitor has a response time of less than 11 seconds, while the Cub 10.6 eV has a fast response time to hazardous gases and vapors of less than 13 seconds. Both devices are worn within the breathing zone to detect a variety of toxic gases, keeping employees safe in their working environment. This range of personal VOC gas monitors are the world's smallest and lightest wearable gas detectors. This personal solution has built-in humidity resistance while measuring 480 selectable compounds and an anti-contamination design for extended field operation. Both models are easy-to-use with minimal maintenance and training.

