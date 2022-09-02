Adaptability is key in growing blast-resistant building segment

In 2021, I submitted an article to BIC titled Changing Political Winds Are Upon Us: RedGuard has you covered.

In that column, I wrote, “For our industry, moving forward after Inauguration Day means being ready to adapt. It’s time for all of us to prepare a smart and efficient response to some predictable changes, as well as a few surprises.”

Although we as an industry knew changes were imminent, I’m not sure anyone could have predicted the current volume and variety of challenges. This includes personal social issues, economics and politics, not to mention the negative portrayal of the oil and gas industry and energy industry’s practices and environmental record.

The modular blast-resistant building (BRB/BRM) segment has been affected by the current environment and has experienced significant changes. However, despite the changes and challenges, RedGuard has remained steady, consistent and solid, delivering the quality and service that RedGuard customers expect, without disruption.

As key suppliers in the BRB/BRM landscape transitioned, affecting availability, RedGuard’s LeaseFleet size and building mix provided facilities and customers with capable options. RedGuard still maintains the largest fleet of blast-resistant buildings for long- or short-term leases. Many industry leaders recognize RedGuard’s ability to provide unlimited flex space and complexes for the largest planned outages and turnarounds. They are now seeing our ability to quickly modify our LeaseFleet units for custom needs, providing standard blast-resistant restroom, office, tool, permitting, control and security buildings. This quick adaptability reliably supports facilities’ peripheral needs.

Despite the BRB/BRM space’s changes, RedGuard has increased its overall LeaseFleet size and added a variety of new standard models. The company has supported customers by expanding its delivery fleet and adding additional support staff.

Several new BRB/BRM suppliers with new ideas and approaches entered the marketplace. New approaches, narratives and techniques undoubtedly come up when new suppliers enter a marketplace. While new questions and conversations take place, RedGuard’s process remains the same, changing only with the science. What we learned from Texas City in 2005, and the longstanding relationship with Dr. Ali Sari, arguably one of the most respected blast engineers in the world, shapes that process. The 15 years of industry-leading innovation, expert staff, and tested and proven designs allow RedGuard to be the most consistent, reliable and cost-effective modular BRB/BRM provider in the industry. The company is always looking to conduct business “the right way.”

Among the supply chain challenges, RedGuard has again remained steady and consistent, leveraging 15 years of experience, knowledge, relationships and industry leadership to quickly address and overcome supply chain deficiencies, limiting the effects on end customers as much as possible.

RedGuard’s unique dedication to maintaining an ever-present and empowering culture enabled growth and strengthened its administrative, production, service and sales staff through the recent downturn. Through production facility expansions and additions, diversification acquisitions and organic growth, RedGuard has added many new quality-minded, teamwork-driven individuals, guaranteeing that it will remain the most consistently reliable industry leader through the future’s headwinds.

Additionally, RedGuard’s success has allowed it to diversify into new markets with new product lines.

As we begin our journey to the end of a rather forgettable 2022, remember that RedGuard has established the most experienced and seasoned team of outside representatives in every region of North America. If you have not met the RedGuard representative in your region, I encourage you to visit our website and send us an inquiry. A well-versed, friendly professional will provide education on blast-resistant compliance and will support your response to upcoming changes in the platform you prefer. There is never any cost or obligation for requesting information, consultation or a quote from the industry’s top blast-resistant building supplier.

