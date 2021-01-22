Changing political winds are upon us

Anyone who followed the 2020 election would quickly acknowledge that potential changes for the oil and gas industry's future were highly relevant, with each candidate and party presenting two very different visions of the future. With the transition to new political leadership upon us, expect a trailing period of uncertainty and potential changes -- some more impactful on our businesses than others. The reality is a new federal administration and somewhat different-looking legislatures become official Jan. 20, and changes are probably imminent. For our industry, moving forward after Inauguration Day means being ready to adapt. It's time for all of us to prepare a smart and efficient response to some predictable changes, as well as a few surprises.

As all levels of government transition to new leadership where we live and work -- from small municipalities up to the federal level -- one of the first orders of business may be to implement broad policy shifts by driving changes in federal, state and local regulations that don't necessarily require legislation. Codes, processes, requirements, permitting or other details may all evolve into a much different, and much more challenging, process for companies and facilities.

If you encounter new and unfamiliar challenges related to the hazards present on your sites, an engineering consultation may be in order. The independent engineers RedGuard partners with are a potential solution to acquiring insight, direction and a thorough understanding of the data that will help you gain control of new policy-driven requirements. As the leader in blast resistance, RedGuard is uniquely equipped to help you drive through regulations and red tape.

When new policies require immediate action, RedGuard maintains the largest fleet of blast-resistant buildings for short- or longterm lease. While many already recognize RedGuard's ability to provide unlimited flex-space for the largest planned outages and turnarounds, our ability to quickly provide standard blast-resistant restroom, office, tool, permitting, control and security buildings is a core service. Modifying our LeaseFleetÂ® units into your custom needs is also an option. The ability to lease compliant space provides time and flexibility for you and your team to plan and budget for permanent solutions, if necessary.

For facilities that understand their hazards and seek instant permanent compliance in the midst of changes, our RediSuiteÂ® line of blast-resistant buildings offers our most popular floorplans in a pre-engineered, "offthe- shelf " approach. RediSuite buildings are custom buildings, standardized at their core to optimize modular efficiencies. RediSuite quote-to-commissioning requires dramatically less time than any site-erected approach and has 30-percent less lead-time than a custom-design/build blast-resistant module approach.

As new long-term plans are developed for your sites around potential new policies, RedGuard can help you execute the budgetary approach for major capital projects and initiatives, providing optimization and efficiencies built into the modular design/build concept. Design, estimation, calendar and execution planning are all strategically baked into our process to deliver quality and performance simply not possible through other means of construction. Our custom projects division produces a complete range of blast-resistant building types, from small security buildings with turnstiles to the largest control and administration buildings imaginable, and everything in between. We will design, quote and build to the most recent state approvals, certifications and regulations to ensure your facility is compliant.

