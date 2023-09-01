Activated carbon: Effective for industrial filtration systems

Activated carbon is a flexible and efficient filter used in many industries.

It helps remove impurities and create cleaner, safer and eco-friendly results. Activated carbon works in filtering systems and has many advantages. There are important things to keep in mind when using it in your facility.

How activated carbon works in industrial filtration systems

Activated carbon is created from materials with heavy carbon composition like coal, coconut shells and wood. It goes through a special process that makes it more porous and increases its surface area. This makes it very efficient at catching and holding onto many different types of impurities.

Carbon filtration is highly effective in various sectors, including industrial applications, breweries, water treatment facilities and wastewater management — whereas vapor phase activated carbon is utilized for air pollution control of released vapors/gasses into the atmosphere. Industrial grade activated carbon filters are employed to eliminate a wide array of contaminants, such as:

Organic materials

Pesticide residues

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances

Hydrocarbons

Phenolic compounds

Chlorine and its derivatives

Unpleasant tastes and odors

The large surface area and absorbent nature of activated carbon is key to its effectiveness, as this maximizes the opportunities for it to capture contaminants. By using activated carbon filters, businesses can ensure the effective removal of impurities and maintain the highest standards of water and air quality.

Benefits of activated carbon in industrial filtration systems

There are various benefits to using activated carbon compared to other filtration media aside from the broad spectrum of chemicals and heavy metals they can filter out. Activated carbon benefits also include:

Environmentally friendly. Activated carbon offers an eco-friendly filtration solution for businesses as a natural, renewable, biodegradable and sustainable material. Spent activated carbon can often be reactivated and reused, minimizing its environmental impact.

Cost effective. Activated carbon is a high-performance and cost-effective solution for industrial filtration. Its ability to handle a wide range of contaminants, combined with its reusability, ensures that facilities can save on both material and operational costs.

Things to consider

When implementing activated carbon in industrial filtration systems, it is crucial to consider several factors to achieve optimal performance. Key considerations include:

Particle size. The size of activated carbon particles influences its adsorption capacity and the pressure drop experienced by the system. Smaller particles generally provide a higher adsorption capacity but can cause a higher pressure drop. It is essential to strike a balance between the two factors for optimal filtration performance.

Type of activated carbon. Various types of activated carbon are available, including bituminous coal and coconut shell granular activated carbon, both in powdered and extruded form. The choice of activated carbon type depends on the specific application and desired filtration performance.

Pretreatment. In some cases, pretreatment of activated carbon is required to enhance its adsorption capacity or protect it from fouling. This can involve impregnating the carbon with specific chemicals or using a prefilter to remove larger particles.

Regular maintenance. Regular monitoring and maintenance of the activated carbon filtration system are crucial to maintain peak performance and prevent breakthroughs. This includes checking for pressure drops, inspecting the carbon bed and replacing or reactivating the spent carbon as needed.

