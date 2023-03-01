Acquisition expands specialty-containment solutions nationwide

Our industries, economy and businesses are moving through a time of enormous change.

Change, of course, can be a scary thing, but it can also create moments of great opportunity. Whether you run toward change or away from it, it's impossible to avoid.

This year, IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions - which specializes in waste management services and specialty-containment solutions - is excited to run toward change with enthusiasm.

In December 2022, our team proudly announced that our company, formerly known as Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions, was acquired by Kinderhook Industries, a private equity firm. Kinderhook is enabling us to relaunch as an even stronger company, now known as IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions. This is a change being fully celebrated by our team members, who've spent decades building our reputation for innovation, reliability and top-level customer service.

IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions is more than just a new name. It represents enhanced resources that will be a platform for sustained growth. As an organization that focuses exclusively on providing smart containment solutions and equipment, we're now able to expand into new markets, grow our fleets of quality equipment and prioritize meeting the evolving needs of our customer base with our stronger-than-ever team of experts.

What does that mean for our customers? It means peace of mind. We've long prided ourselves on the close, trust-based relationships we have with our customers. As IRONCLAD, that trust and collaboration will only grow. No matter where our clients are, we'll be there for them when they need us.

Leading with quality and integrity

Our mission at IRONCLAD is to take care of our customers to the best of our ability. When we provide guidance and advice, it's in the interest of getting the job done right. We take the time to learn about a project, visit a job site, assess all factors and then present the solution that will provide the best outcome at the best cost. Oftentimes a customer calls us with a request, and we realize we can get the job done faster (and for less money) than they anticipated. Those are huge wins for IRONCLAD and for our customers.

This quality of service is reflected, for example, in our rental fleets. Before we deliver equipment to a customer, we conduct thorough, industry-leading quality assurance, testing and hydrotesting our tanks and boxes to ensure they perform on a job as intended. This helps minimize leaks and unanticipated environmental events, while keeping jobs on track and on budget.

IRONCLAD's commitment to quality will only grow because of Kinderhook's acquisition and our new phase of growth. Additional resources will allow us to grow our fleet of quality equipment, pushing into expanded markets where we were previously not anchored or at times best equipped to meet new customers' needs.

"Even more important to us," according to Corwynne Carruthers, managing director of Kinderhook, "is our investment in human capital. The addition of Ironclad Environmental Solutions to our portfolio is already bringing new and gifted colleagues into our team."

"This company's growth is genuinely fueled by excellence," said Carruthers. "We've been consistently impressed with IRONCLAD's unquestioned commitment to world-class quality and teamwork. As we continue to strengthen the team and add new resources for equipment, Eric and his colleagues will excel with more creative, unique solutions for our customers, old and new."

One of our most unique solutions is perhaps EnviroTrack, our proprietary software platform that brings cutting-edge technology to our clients' projects. EnviroTrack utilizes GPS tracking to help our customers understand where every piece of equipment is throughout a project. This helps them manage those assets along with regulatory compliance for both liquid and solid waste containment. The information, data and reports that EnviroTrack brings to our clients not only help with compliance, but can save them as much as 30% per job - a significant savings created through a user-friendly tool.

Just as our team and our technology work to always prioritize clients' best business interests, we also put safety first, for the sake of both our teams. We will not take on a job or pursue a project we think poses a safety risk. Raising that red flag is not always an easy conversation to have with a client at the time, but it's one they've thanked us for down the road. It's about more than maintaining low total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and experience modification rate (EMR) numbers, which we do annually. It's about prioritizing people and outcomes while minimizing risk.

Proving the business case for sustainability

As we're all aware, our industries are facing increased pressure to prioritize ESG goals. Finding ways to minimize the use of resources and bolster the protection of the environment will only become increasingly more important in the months and years ahead.

At IRONCLAD, we're ready to help our partners plot a course to maximum sustainability. The very nature of our operation, after all, is sustainability: the equipment we deliver to a job today will be ready to serve another project tomorrow. We help our customers cut back on purchased equipment, and we maintain our boxes, tanks and assets so they have as long and valuable a life cycle as possible.

Our solutions and products, by design, are environmentally friendly. Consider a dewatering box as an example. Not only does this enable you to filter, recycle and reuse on-site water, but it also prevents you from hauling a box of liquid waste off-site to a landfill. That means using less natural resources, eliminating over-the-road hauls and the diesel fuel they require and preventing waste from overwhelming landfills.

We understand that in business, sustainability and efficiency go hand in hand, and both serve an operation's bottom line. I'm proud that IRONCLAD has enabled our customers to recycle and reuse millions of gallons of water each year. I'm just as proud of our assets, like our double-haul trailer, that can transport two pieces of equipment at a time. This efficiency offsets resources and minimizes environmental impact. At IRONCLAD, we're delivering cost-cutting sustainability.

Working harder to make customers' lives easier

Our customers, some of whom have worked with us for decades, often tell me that our staff is responsible, trustworthy and reliable and our service is impeccable. As a business leader and as a team leader, those words make me incredibly proud.

At IRONCLAD, we're driven by a spirit of excellence and we'll never rest on our laurels. From the corporate office to every job site we serve, our expert team is determined to deliver smart solutions. New challenges motivate and drive us to redefine our own expectations of our best work.

We're wired to solve problems and we don't bring our egos to work. The best idea may come from the sales team, it may come from one of our drivers and, on occasion, it might even come from me. Regardless of the source, we have one shared goal: Get that solution to the customer.

As we move into this new and exciting chapter of our business, taking on more work, more opportunity and more challenges, we're excited to grow alongside our customers. When you work with us, you can put trust in our IRONCLAD promise: We'll deliver innovative solutions, accessible and reliable customer service and sustainable results you can count on.

For more information, visit ironcladenvironmental.com or call (713) 984-0442.