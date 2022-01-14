A reputation built on safety, service

For the past 60 years, Star Cooling Towers has made safety a top priority in every aspect of its operations.

As a result of this safety focus, Star Cooling Towers has been rewarded with its solid reputation in the industry as safe and reliable, two traits that will always go a long way.

Cooling towers are the main component for keeping any facility productive and safe. When they're unable to function properly or reach their full capacity, it can lead to a domino effect, reducing process capabilities throughout the facility and resulting in reduced product production. When significant problems are caught early, they're less likely to harm your project, other people or your bottom line.

Timely inspections can catch a large number of current issues and prevent those that may pop up in the near future. Thanks to Star Cooling Towers' innovative technologies and techniques, the company is able to keep up with the ever-changing industry. Star Cooling Towers' advanced computer modeling technology and cooling tower experts can identify which components need to be replaced or repaired. Crossflow to counterflow conversions, performance upgrades and structure refurbishments are just a few of the repairing services Star Cooling Towers can provide, all in the effort of keeping your cooling towers working in top condition.

As part of the company's commitment to safety, Star Cooling Towers works to prevent safety incidents through its "T.E.A.M." concept:

Training. Proactive training programs available to all employees.

Empowerment. Everyone has the authority to say "no" to unsafe conditions.

Action. Star Cooling Towers is committed to taking the necessary steps to protect its people, as well as for the continuing challenge of improving the company's safety system.

Motivation. Making sure that everyone goes home safe each day remains Star Cooling Towers' primary motivation - "Above Profit, Above Schedule, Above All Else."

Star Cooling Towers conducts general safety training courses through lectures, videos, hands-on demonstrations and multimedia programs. Safety education is provided by the local area contractors' safety councils and qualified Star Cooling Towers site safety managers. The minimum safety training for a Star Cooling Towers field employee includes: new hire orientation, basic plus (OSHA-mandated orientation), confined-space training, fall protection systems training, respirator training and hearing conservation.

Star Cooling Towers' safety culture is promoted by each member of its team through planning, implementing and evaluating safety throughout the company on a daily basis. Led by Star Cooling Towers' safety director, each member of the team gets involved in making a zero-accident workplace a reality.

A reputation like Star Cooling Towers' doesn't manifest from thin air; it can only be earned through the company's dedication to enhancing the client experience it provides. One of those services happens to be 24-hour emergency response. Natural disasters, plant accidents and untimely malfunctions of cooling towers are not on a 9-to-5 schedule, but they don't stand a chance with Star Cooling Towers' experts who are on the job 24/7 and ready to tackle any situation in front of them.

Star Cooling Towers is known for rapid mobilization of its complete field services team, along with the required materials customized to fit your job. Star Cooling Towers is an independent field services provider that offers maintenance, repairs, new installation and modernization for all cooling towers and all OEMs for power, refining, chemical processing, and pulp and paper, just to name a few.

Industries change, technology advances and expectations rise. Through the past 60 years, Star Cooling Towers has adapted and triumphed to remain one of the best and safest in the industry.

For more information, visit www.starcoolingtowers.com or call (877) 232-8418.