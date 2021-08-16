CNX commits $30MM to broaden path to middle class

CNX Resources Corp. has made a substantial, multi-year community investment. The $30 million commitment spans six years and reinforces the company's focus on local, underserved communities and populations.

Previously, CNX released comprehensive goals related to its "hire local" supply chain and sourcing efforts and Diverse Business Enterprise spend initiatives.

These investments represent a reallocation of previously planned expenditures and are expected to generate long-term, sustainable economic returns for the region and the company by removing barriers to socioeconomic diversity and inclusion throughout the natural gas industry and beyond.

The community investment pillars associated with CNX's commitment include food insecurity; health and wellness of children, the elderly and individuals with disabilities; broadband and information technology access; criminal justice and recidivism reduction; domestic violence awareness and services; the opioid epidemic and societal impact; career awareness and technical/vocational training; and water quality safety and awareness.

For more information, visit https://responsibility.cnx.com/esg-overview.html.