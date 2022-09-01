4 elements that increase safety during plant shutdowns

If you ask a petrochemical plant owner or operator about the most stressful portion of their job, executing shutdowns, turnarounds and outages (STO) is almost always at the top of the list. It takes a lot of talent to complete a successful STO with zero lost-time injuries (LTI) and without losing valuable production time.

Unlike maintenance operations at a typical factory or business, executing a full-scale plant turnaround takes thousands of hours of planning. One small hiccup can lead to the loss of millions of dollars in revenue and, more importantly, a potential for injury.

Thankfully, it is easier than ever to prioritize safety in your planning, preparation and execution of turnarounds. Vallen Safety Services (VSS) focuses on four main elements when planning and completing a turnaround or shutdown to ensure success: personnel, planning, safety rental equipment and products.

Personnel

Having the right people in the right place at the right time is only a small part of the process of prioritizing safety. A company must ensure its personnel are not only trained to complete a task but are also certified and experienced. Selecting the right project manager and having a strong team is critical in the execution of the turnaround.

With more than 50 years in the business, Vallen Safety Services has helped thousands of facilities complete safe, efficient and cost-effective turnarounds.

Planning

Whether your shutdown takes 30 days or three months, detailing each step of the process, including any problems that may arise, will help you expect the unexpected. When you plan for problems, anticipate delays and reduce risks, you will ultimately find yourself able to overcome any challenge.

One of the easiest ways to guarantee successful planning and execution of your STO is through the utilization of Vallen's Turnaround Planning Guide. This step-by-step guide will ensure that every aspect of the turnaround, from pre-planning, to daily operational duties to close out is detailed to ensure that not one area is missed and is executed safely.

Safety rental equipment and products

When it comes to a turnaround, time is of the essence. From gas detection equipment to breathing air, respiratory and fall protection equipment, ventilation and remote confined-space management expertise, having the equipment and approved PPE products available the moment you need them is critical. Availability of product and safety rental equipment, coupled with having experienced and certified technicians to inspect, test and maintain the equipment, gives a high level of confidence to the owners and contractors on that project. The efficient management and tracking of equipment and consumables ensures that not only do you execute the turnaround safely, but in the most cost-effective manner possible.

The bottom line

At Vallen, we're a leader in the successful execution of turnarounds and shutdowns. Our ability to take an integrated services approach allows us to meet the customers' demand to consolidate multiple commodities under one provider, thus reducing plant traffic, increasing efficiencies and driving documented savings.

Since our beginning over half a century ago, Vallen Safety Services has been committed to a single mission: protecting people and assets. Today, we're increasingly focused on expanding our safety offerings with the rising demand for outsourced safety services.

