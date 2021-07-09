2021 Hurricane Outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters predict a 60-percent chance of an above-normal season, a 30-percent chance of a near-normal season and a 10-percent chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to five major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected.

