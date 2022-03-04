It’s time to scrap your old impact gloves

There's no faster way to torpedo your compliance rate than giving your workers uncomfortable PPE.

Studies show that uncomfortable PPE is the No. 1 reason workers take off their safety gear, and 72 percent of injured workers reported they weren't wearing gloves at the time of an incident.

Old style impact gloves

Earlier impact glove designs called for a single, thick piece of thermoplastic rubber (TPR) across the back of the hand and fingers. This created a stiff, bulky glove that was often awkward to work in. While pre-curved fingers helped in some designs, it was still nothing like a natural feel. To make matters worse, most impact gloves put that slab of TPR onto a simple leather shell, making for a glove that held in heat and trapped moisture for an overall uncomfortable experience for the wearer. In fact, workers report that moisture and heat are two of the biggest factors that make them uncomfortable and likely to remove a glove to work unprotected.

The Magid T-REX® WindstormSeries® Impact Gloves:Engineered for safety and comfort

Engineers at Magid tackled this problem by asking how they could provide the same protection while allowing better hand mobility and breathability. The result was the award-winning Windstorm Series.

A bit like using chainmail instead of a suit of armor, Windstorm Series impact gloves break that thick slab of impact protection into 130 integrated flex points so the TPR still covers the back of the hand and all the way to the fingertips, but the flex points allow the whole hand to bend and move naturally.

To tackle the heat and moisture issues, Magid's designers changed the glove shell itself to offer features like a special mesh back and vented TPR to allow air to flow through the glove, releasing both heat and moisture and allowing up to 60 percent more airflow than competing gloves. They also offered an option with a lightweight, cut-resistant back that is breathable and flexible, contributing to overall glove comfort.

Various palm treatments deliver the right grip for different applications to round out this ever-evolving impact glove line. New materials and designs mean there are almost endless possibilities and combinations that Magid can create to meet every need for every application.

Give your workers the protection they need while keeping them cool and comfortable. They'll be happy to keep their gloves on through the whole job with Magid's Windstorm Series Impact Gloves.

