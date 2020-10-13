LyondellBasell helps make dreams come true for CPET students

During these uncertain times, finances can be a struggle, especially for college students. Thanks to a scholarship program from LyondellBasell, 10 students at the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) will each receive $2,500 toward their process technology or instrumentation degrees.

Under the guise of a student panel on CPET's first academic year, students joined a Zoom call that included San Jacinto College leadership and Michael VanDerSnick, senior vice president of Americas manufacturing for LyondellBasell.

After a few introductions and words from San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer, Central Campus Provost Van Wigginton and CPET Director Jim Griffin, VanDerSnick told the students the real reason for their early morning Zoom meeting.

× Expand Thanks to a scholarship program from LyondellBasell, 10 students at the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) will each receive $2,500 toward their process technology or instrumentation degrees.

"You think you're here today to participate in a student panel, but I'm pleased to announce that each of you has actually been selected to receive a scholarship to advance either your instrumentation or process technology degree," VanDerSnick said. "LyondellBasell is interested in making sure you get the best education possible and, in turn, ensuring that when it comes time to recruit students for our operations or maintenance team, you are ready for the workforce."

The 10 students -- Kimberly Alencastro, Krista Byers, Emelly Cristino, Matthew Flores, Eric Gerard, Austin Green, Keelie Morgan, Anthony Torres, Brandy Watkins and Charles Wilson -- were chosen based on several criteria. Each student must have participated and held leadership in either the Process Technology Club or International Society of Automation Texas Channel Section, maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and have proven community service.

"We wanted to choose students who are well-rounded and a positive reflection on San Jacinto College," Griffin said. "We considered attendance and punctuality. Are they a team player? Are they an individual starter? I couldn't be prouder of this group of students, especially with the unexpected changes due to COVID-19."

The students, many of whom joined the call from their day jobs, were shocked at the news. They will each be able to use the funds to complete their degree plans at no cost to them.

"I was so happy at the scholarship news," said Watkins, an instrumentation student. "My glasses started fogging up and everything! I feel so blessed right now, and I just want to say thank you so much. I don't think I've ever been so thoroughly surprised."

LyondellBasell, which announced its partnership as the naming sponsor of CPET at the grand opening in August 2019, hopes to continue to strengthen its partnership with San Jacinto College.

"We could not be prouder of these students and their dedication to their education and for being the embodiment of the San Jacinto values," Hellyer said. "These scholarships provide an incredible opportunity to our students, and we could not be more grateful. Our partnership has already done so much to open doors for students and offer industry-leading resources and networking connections for our future workforce. We're so grateful to LyondellBasell for their commitment to San Jacinto."

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu/cpet.