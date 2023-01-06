World’s largest hazmat training center holds grand opening

Ambipar Response (Ambipar) is the largest commercial hazmat response organization in the world, employing more than 15,000 professionals globally, and operating in more than 40 countries on every continent.

Ambipar has more than 70 years of field experience responding to major hazard events, while operating multiple emergency response training centers worldwide, specifically in the U.S., Brazil, Chile, Peru and the U.K. More than 35,000 responders are trained annually.

In a distinguishing move, Ambipar will open Ambipar Technology Training Center (ATTC), the world's largest hazmat training center. Located at the Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, Colo., Ambipar was invited by the engineering firm, ENSCO, to perform this role for the next 20 years.

ATTC is a proven worldwide leader in hazmat response and international-standards-based responder training, utilizing cutting-edge facilities and technologies, innovative learning, and forward-thinking instruction to prepare today's emergency responders for tomorrow's evolving emergency response needs.

Jorge Carrasco, Ambipar's chief technical officer, leads course development and field work at the state-of-the-art facility. A technical specialist of 43 years, his expertise is in hazmat response.

"Our approximately 500 bases attend an average of 150 emergencies daily, and more than 50,000 emergencies annually, with all kinds of chemicals and in all transportation modes. We work hard every day to make the planet a safer, more sustainable place," Carrasco said.

Operations director, Todd Skoglund, leads the way with his impressive resume. Prior to joining Ambipar, Skoglund was co-founder and president of Signet North America -- internationally renowned provider of hazmat and incident management training for emergency responders across the U.S.

"This will not be just Ambipar's training center, it will be the training center for the entire hazmat response industry," Skoglund said.Â "Consistently bringing those together will be what sets us apart now and well into the future."

Skoglund has trained thousands of emergency responders internationally, and has been a featured technical expert and keynote speaker at regional, national and international hazardous materials response conferences and seminars. In addition, he was an instructor for 15 years at the TTC in Pueblo -- with 11 years as lead instructor. He has built an international team of talented instructors with real-world tactical experience, attracting responders from around the world.

Training programs include: HazMat Operations, HazMat Technician, WMD Operations, WMD Technician, Environmental Technician, Tank Car Specialist, Highway Specialist, Intermodal Tank Specialist, Toxic Gases Specialist, Flammable Gases Specialist, Product Removal Specialist, Cryogenic Specialist, Emergency Management (ICS/NIMS), Lithium Batteries ER, Storage Tank ER and Hazmat Confined Space ER. Ambipar will offer courses the first quarter of 2023.

The new center prides itself on providing a world-class hazmat response training experience with a focus on actual and fully operational transportation tanks and pipelines, as well as new and real hazmat response equipment, to safely bring hazmat responders to 21st century challenges.

