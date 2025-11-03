Workforce training powering the next generation

Expand joseph russell

Joseph Russell’s journey from struggling engineering student to thriving instrumentation apprentice demonstrates the importance of finding the right career fit.

The 19-year-old San Jacinto College student discovered his passion for instrumentation technology after transferring from engineering, where he’d "stay up all night doing just two homework questions."

"When professors get us up to examine equipment and show us how it works — that’s been invaluable."

Russell graduated early from Santa Fe High School in December 2023 and initially explored engineering and process technology through dual enrollment at College of the Mainland. His older brother, an instrumentation technician, introduced him to the field, which focuses on designing and maintaining devices that measure and control industrial processes, such as temperature, pressure, flow and level.

His hands-on problem-solving skills developed early, working on motorcycles with his father and even reviving a botched 1998 Suzuki Samurai repair. "I can’t learn just by reading," Russell said. "When professors get us up to examine equipment and show us how it works — that’s been invaluable."

This practical approach paid off when Russell landed an apprenticeship with INEOS Olefins and Polymers in August through his instructor O.V. Gamble’s class. As an apprentice instrumentation and electrical technician, he now works on waste treatment systems, steam lines and loading operations while rotating through different facility units.

The apprenticeship offers a better work life balance than his previous jobs, where he worked 40-50 hours a week while attending school. "I was working nights and not getting home until 2 or 3 in the morning," he said.

Russell expects to complete his instrumentation degree in May, with his apprenticeship experience counting toward required coursework. His career goal is straightforward: advance from apprentice to technician and eventually reach the top pay scale.

His advice to future students: "You have to embrace the challenge — this work will test you and help you grow."

