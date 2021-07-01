Women in leadership ranks increase, but COVID-19 isn’t helping

The good news is that increasing numbers of minorities - including women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community - are becoming more visible in the workforce at large, particularly in the oil, gas and petrochemical industry.

The not-so-good news is the recent COVID-19 pandemic is decimating those positive gains for diversity, especially for women.

"I was reading an article the other day that said 400,000 more women than men have left the workforce during COVD-19," said Patricia Rossman, chief diversity and inclusion officer of BASF. "It will take two years longer, it is believed, to reach pre-pandemic employment levels."

Speaking as a member of a recent panel that focused on the concerns and triumphs of women leaders in the petrochemical industry at the World Petrochemical Conference 2021, Rossman said she views these statistics as "jarring," "sobering" and "a real call to action for all of us."

"What is the reason behind this? Where are there still social barriers?" Rossman asked. "We need to address companies and major employers. I think there's a disparity in impact. How do we bring in more flexibility? Because that will make it better for everyone."

Claudia O'Rourke, plant manager for OxyChem, said she recognizes the role of plant manager is one that has historically been held by men. To rebuff that tradition, O'Rourke said she subscribes to some advice that was passed along to her early in her career.

"I had a leader who told me never to say 'no' to a job or project," she said. "If people are asking you to work on a job, take a position or work on a project, a lot of times it's because it's for your development and growth. I took that to heart and, because of that, I think I've really developed a broad skillset that's helped me get to where I am today."

Justine Smith, senior vice president of petrochemicals for Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem), said she appreciates the environment at CPChem.

"The basis of it is something we call 'I CARE.' It stands for 'inclusion, cooperation, accountability and respect - everyday.' It's not just a saying or motto. We really do live by this and hold each other accountable to it. That lends itself to how we recruit, retain, develop and advance a diverse employee population," Smith said.

Smith added that the overall CPChem culture promotes the attitude that diversity is the answer to what drives the company's growth and performance.

"About 43 percent of our population is made up of women and minorities, and one-third of our leadership team is female," Smith said. "I stepped into a wonderful environment, but there's always room for improvement."

Visibility and mentorship

Janile Parks, director of community and government relations for FG LA LLC (FG), said she firmly believes that when someone finds a platform, they should use it.

"As women in leadership positions, we should lean on the opportunity to hold the door open for other women who will follow us. One solution is through mentorship opportunities," she said.

According to Parks, FG and several of its team members are currently playing an active role in empowering 20 young women in St. James Parish, Louisiana, where FG is based.

Several years ago, three women at FG decided to develop and implement a high school mentorship program called Young Women of Distinction. This particular program, Parks said, provides a framework that helps young women master the skills needed to journey through life.

"As mentors, we stress the importance of an education, and promote academic excellence by honoring them on a regular basis and exposing them to theater, as well as providing them with tools for improving their self-esteem and inspiring them to pursue their dreams in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics careers," she explained. "The visibility of a female role model plays a significant part in inspiring other women to pursue similar careers. It also proves that success is achievable in male-dominated industries."