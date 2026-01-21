Women in industry forums inspire the next generation of talent

The energy was contagious as the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance kicked off its second annual Women in Industry Forum.

A record number of students and volunteers filled the Price LeBlanc PACE Center in Gonzales, Louisiana for a day designed to spark excitement and confidence in female high school students exploring careers in Louisiana’s industrial sector.

"We want them to leave feeling confident that they can succeed in these fields, equipped with answers to their questions, connected to valuable educational resources and inspired by the real-life stories and advice of successful women working in industry," said Connie Fabre, president and CEO with GBRIA.

A growing opportunity and a growing need

Louisiana’s manufacturing industry employs about 7% of the state’s workforce and pays more than $3 billion in annual payroll. With wages averaging 136% higher than nonindustry jobs and most roles not requiring a four-year degree, the sector remains a strong career path. However, a significant labor gap is approaching. The Craft Labor Market Analysis estimates the region will need about 40,000 skilled craft professionals by 2026, and with the average worker age at 44, nearly half of today’s workforce is expected to retire within 15 years.

Despite the growing opportunity, women remain underrepresented. Lightcast data shows that only 10% of Louisiana’s industrial manufacturing workforce is female, mirroring national trends.

"The Women in Industry Forum lights a path for the next generation. When young women see what’s possible, they begin to imagine themselves not just in the industry, but shaping its future," said Peyton Chiasson, workforce development manager with OxyChem.

Expand Mentors with ExxonMobil share insights about industrial careers with local high school students.

Listening to educators and students

GBRIA’s efforts to reach young people stemmed from feedback gathered through its 2024 Educator Externship, a three-day professional development program that hosted 62 high school teachers. Many educators reported they weren’t fully aware of the variety of industrial careers available, or how well they align with students’ interests and strengths.

Further conversations with teachers, hiring managers and workforce development professionals revealed another insight: female students were far less likely to consider industrial careers than their male classmates.

That realization led to action. GBRIA began hosting the Women in Industry Forum to bridge the information gap, connecting students directly with women who are thriving in technical and leadership roles in manufacturing, petrochemical and construction careers.

Impact that’s measurable and meaningful

Since launching in 2024, GBRIA’s Women in Industry Forums have reached 618 students, 114 teachers and more than 250 volunteers from 41 schools across 12 parishes. Post-event surveys show 96% of students left more likely or possibly more likely to pursue an industrial career, nearly doubling GBRIA’s original goal.

Due to the program’s success, GBRIA expanded the initiative to the New Orleans region this year, engaging even more students and teachers. A total of 35 manufacturing companies have joined the effort, sponsoring student participation and sending female employees to serve as mentors.

From interactive exhibits to inspiring mentor conversations, the Women in Industry Forums continue to open doors for the next generation, and to challenge outdated perceptions about what industrial careers look like.

Fabre noted, "These events are about showing students that there’s a place for them in industry, whether that’s welding, engineering, business or operations. We want them to see possibility and belonging."

For more information, visit gbria.org.