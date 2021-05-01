2021 WJTA Conference & Expo on track for October

The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) leadership is excited to share the news: The 2021 WJTA Conference and Expo will be held Oct. 26-28 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Organized by the WJTA, the conference/expo is the leading trade and educational event for high-pressure and industrial services, including high-pressure waterjetting, vacuum trucks, industrial cleaning, hydro-demolition, vacuum excavation, coatings/surface prep, tank cleaning and related services.

Industry representatives are looking forward to face-to-face meetings with colleagues and customers, networking opportunities, hands-on equipment displays and live demonstrations. Representatives from all related industry sectors are invited to attend.

The conference/expo gives participants the opportunity to explore major industry trends, including automation and robotics; safety; regulatory/business trends; and innovations in waterjet applications. The program features a full-day waterjet technology short course; boot camp sessions for contractors and engineers; asset owner educational sessions; and research, case studies and whitepapers from industry and academia covering new developments in fluid jets, industrial vacuuming and industrial cleaning.

Another opportunity in 2021 is WJTA hydroblast training and certification, with on-site training opportunities for both operators and trainers. The computer-based Foundational Training module will be offered on-site, along with an instructor-led train-the-trainer course.

Contractors and industrial facility owners are increasingly turning to automated equipment for their cleaning jobs, and the 2021 WJTA Conference & Expo will give industry professionals opportunities to see and learn about new robotic water-blasting equipment, safer and more efficient tools for manual waterjetting, and advanced vacuum trucks and excavators.

The Waterjet Technology Basics and Beyond Short Course will provide an applied introduction to the technology and practical applications of waterjets and related equipment. The course is intended for anyone with an interest in waterjet technology, ranging from first-time users and new employees to those seeking to increase their level of knowledge, including field techs, suppliers, support staff, engineers, marketing personnel and potential new users.

The boot camp sessions will focus on information to improve safety, productivity and the bottom line. A dedicated track for asset owners will focus on topics of particular interest to plants and facilities. Leading engineers, researchers and business leaders will share new developments, applications and theories during paper presentations. Participants will see cutting- edge equipment in operation during innovative live demonstrations. A focused global exposition of new industrial waterjet/waterblast tools and equipment, trucks and service providers will be on display in the exhibit hall.

Networking events, including the Industry Appreciation Reception, will give participants opportunities to connect with industry leaders and make valuable new contacts. After a year or more of disruption and cancellations, excitement is high about reconnecting in person in New Orleans.

For more information, visit www.wjtaexpo.com, email wjta@wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.