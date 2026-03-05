Trusted training provider brings BOP back to Texas

Today's industrial workforce is more mobile, and more diverse, than at any point in history.

Workers often move across multiple facilities within a single year, and each new job site potentially requires repeated onboarding. This cycle costs valuable time that workers, contractors and owners cannot afford to lose.

Saving time and reducing costs for the industrial workforce has always been central to Alliance Safety Council's mission. With this guiding principle in mind, Alliance moved further west with a new training center opening in Nederland, Texas, in January. The decision to open a Nederland location made sense, as so many contractors in Southwest Louisiana also work in the Beaumont area. This training center allows Alliance to better serve industrial workers in Southeast Texas and brings Basic Orientation Plus® (BOP) back to Texas.

For nearly a year, the BOP program — widely recognized and accepted at hundreds of facilities across the country — was unavailable in Texas. Alliance stepped in and restored access to this essential reciprocal training.

New training centers in Nederland and Sulphur, LA

Alliance's training center in Nederland is conveniently located at 1019 Nederland Ave. and operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Reimagined BOP and BOP Refresher, site-specific orientations and Alliance's signature Safety Awareness Fundamentals courses are also available. The reimagined instructor-led BOP is available at 7:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Additional classes will be added based on industry needs with onsite training available upon request.

Additionally, Alliance opened a training center in Sulphur, Louisiana, in December 2024. This training center has quickly become a vital resource for Southwest Louisiana, offering contractors convenient access to the Reimagined BOP, OSHA-authorized courses, site-specific orientations and more.

BOP reimagined for today's workforce

For nearly three decades, the Association of Reciprocal Safety Councils (ARSC) has provided occupational safety and health training and resources that conform to U.S. regulatory standards and industry best practices, helping to lower incident rates and reduce costs.

As a founding member of ARSC, Alliance served as an early administrator of the first reciprocal program, BOP, designed to help the industry comply with OSHA's PSM requirements while reducing redundancy and increasing efficiency.

In September 2025, ARSC launched the reimagined BOP nationwide. Vetted by industry experts, the updated curriculum is grounded in modern adult learning principles and designed to engage the learner through decision-making and knowledge application. Real-world scenarios simulate a day on the job, ensuring the training is practical, relevant and memorable.

To safeguard legal defensibility and reinforce comprehension, the course integrates quizzes with real-time feedback and graded testing throughout. This not only strengthens knowledge retention but also helps protect both workers and the organizations they serve.

The program has also been streamlined for efficiency. Classroom participants now complete the course in less time, and online learners finish in about three hours. With multiple delivery options, including instructor-led, lab-based and online training, teams can select the format that best suits their needs.

Kathy Trahan, Alliance president and CEO said, "The reimagined BOP is more than a new format. It's a renewed commitment from every ARSC council. A commitment to integrity. A commitment to meeting workers where they are. And above all, a commitment to the principle that every worker deserves to return home safe at the end of every shift."

For more information, visit alliancesafetycouncil.org or call (877) 345-1253. •