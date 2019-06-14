Timec utilizes BIC Recruiting to fill key position

Since its founding, Timec has become one of the leading infrastructure and services operators, committed to developing innovative and sustainable solutions. In the U.S. and Canada, Timec offers a broad catalog of services to the infrastructure and oil and gas industries. When Timec needed to hire a recruiting manager, it turned to BIC Recruiting, and Francisco Canepa was hired.

From left, Francisco Canepa is welcomed to Timec by Hazel Kassu, president of recruiting for BIC Recruiting, and David Mathews, president of Ferrovial Services/Timec for Oil and Gas - North America

“I’ve known the people at BIC for many years and have used BIC Recruiting several times,” said David Mathews, president of Ferrovial Services/Timec for Oil and Gas — North America. “They know the industry and how to find the right people. You only get qualified, excellent candidates from BIC Recruiting because they’re always thoroughly prescreened. I recommend BIC Recruiting every chance I get. The entire process is easy and convenient. All you have to do is call and give a few parameters, and BIC Recruiting takes care of the rest.”

Timec operates mainly in California, Florida and Texas, as well as Ontario. Timec firmly supports workplace safety and considers both innovation and operational excellence keys to its business. Canepa explained the culture at Timec matches what he was looking for.

“BIC understood the culture I was looking for, and they matched me up with the right company,” Canepa said. “I was looking for a company that is dedicated to its people and is focused on safety. Even though Timec is a large international company, it still feels small.

“BIC’s recruiters do an excellent job of getting to know candidates and what they want. I knew BIC would keep things confidential and they wouldn’t do anything without my knowledge. It’s important to have a recruiting company you can trust like BIC Recruiting.”

BIC Recruiting understands the uniqueness of each client’s needs, and its goal is to place candidates who not only meet those needs but will also grow with the company.

“Through in-depth discussions with both the client and the candidate, our recruiters ensure a strong fit with the company’s culture,” said Hazel Kassu, president of recruiting for BIC Recruiting. “We’re so pleased that we were able to match Francisco with Timec. Timec filled this position with exactly the kind of person it was searching for.”

BIC Recruiting’s extensive network of more than 32,000 contacts allows it to find the best candidate for the position. In fact, more than half of BIC Recruiting’s placements come from direct referrals. This is a major differentiating factor in using BIC Recruiting’s services.

For more information on Timec, visit www.ferrovial.com or call (713) 964-2800.