The importance of planning

'Earl's Pearls' for your personal and professional life
Now that we're in the second half of this year, I would like to share with you some "Earl's Pearls" that others have shared with me over the years.
- Make God and family first: I believe making God the most important part of one's life is the most crucial part of finding greater peace, happiness and success. By far, the happiest and most successful people I've ever met are the ones who put God first. God-loving people have a glow about them that is more radiant than gold. My own family is proof that putting God first can be the turning point to find greater peace, happiness and success in your personal and professional life.
- Master the people secret: One of the greatest books I've ever read is "Skill With People" by Les Giblin. In it, Giblin talks about mastering "the people secret." Basically, the people secret is second only to survival; man's basic need is recognition. When we make others No. 1 instead of ourselves, they think of us as wise and caring and tend to respond in kind. Simply put, this means givers get. When we give our time and resources to others, we find great joy and happiness.
- Everyone loves a good listener: One of the greatest compliments we can give to others is to listen. Whether it is our family, friends or co-workers, everyone loves a good listener.
- Be nice: I learned when I was young that if I was ever going to be successful in life, it would not be because I am handsome. When I recognized I was weak in math and science, I knew my destiny would be determined by how well I got along with others. As early as the third grade, I started reading about successful people and their tips for success. The things that stood out were communication skills, integrity, perseverance and kindness toward others. Kindness is something we can practice every day and everywhere. The best way to start is by saying one kind remark to at least three people per day. You'll learn very soon that kindness can become a great habit.
- Have a plan: There is an old saying, "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail." For decades, everyone at BIC Alliance has shared their accomplishments and goals with one another. We collect everyone's goals before the end of the year, which helps set our company goals for the following year. Studies have shown that if we put our goals on paper and view them frequently, we are 25-percent more likely to achieve them.
- Keep a journal of activities and lessons learned: Each week, BIC Alliance employees share their activities and lessons learned with each other. Just imagine how much you could accomplish by having your co-workers share their lessons learned with each other every week.
- Never stop learning: Whether it is a child learning to read or a senior citizen trying to use the newest iPhone, there is great joy and satisfaction that comes from learning. A great way to track what you are learning is to keep a journal. Each year, BIC Alliance gives its employees a journal to record their accomplishments, lessons learned and goals.
- Be a mentor: One of our greatest joys in life comes from helping others succeed. Whether it is teaching a child how to ride a bike or a co-worker how to work more safely, everyone wins when we share our expertise and experience.
- Networking: I define networking as "getting together to get ahead." One of the greatest investments we can make in our careers is becoming active in an organization that benefits our industry and community.
- Be a real hero; give to your community: We can only survive and prosper in society when those of us who have succeeded share their knowledge and resources with others. The real heroes are not those who achieve fame and fortune, but those who use their success to help others. It doesn't take a lot of money to make a difference. Giving your time is just as valuable.