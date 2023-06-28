Decades of experience learning all facets of an organization and trusting those within have worked out well for Keith Tucker, CEO of TEAM Inc.

Since its founding in 1973, TEAM has set the standard for asset performance optimization and integrity assurance across a wide range of industries and applications.

Tucker has been with the company for 18 years. Throughout his tenure with TEAM, Tucker has been afforded the opportunity to learn from different leaders with different styles. Those opportunities helped shape his development within the organization.

TEAM’s Keith Tucker values institutional knowledge, positive culture Keith Tucker, CEO, TEAM

"Over the years, one thing that has become profoundly clear to me is the value of employees and clients and the deep appreciation I have for the importance of building a positive culture within the organization," Tucker said.

His growth within the company reached a pinnacle in March 2022 when he accepted the role as interim CEO of TEAM.

"After long discussions with former mentors and family and reflecting on our employees and the significance of TEAM in their daily lives to meet financial obligations —combined with the belief I have in the solutions TEAM provides to clients — I accepted the role," Tucker said. "During this time, we were able to streamline our cost structure, reduce our debt and grow our revenue."

In November 2022, Tucker accepted the role as permanent CEO of TEAM. He said trusting the advice of people who preceded him, listening to the people in the organization and knowing all aspects of the business are keys to success.

"You need to know your products and clients, learn how to listen, act with courage and serve others," he said. "One of our prior CEOs, who has been gone for quite a while, advised me as I transitioned into this role. His advice was: ‘If you are ever uncertain, ask your employees and clients for guidance, and be smart enough to listen. They will provide you with the guidance you need.’"

In the past six months, Tucker said the evolving culture within the organization — alongside improvements TEAM is making in its organizational structure — is setting up the company to reach new heights of success.

"I believe our employees are seeing the momentum and are feeling proud to be a part of TEAM, as we continue to improve our business in a dynamic fashion," Tucker said. "As we refine the business, we will continue to innovate, offering clients an evolving suite of conventional, specialized and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating and inspection services."

In May, TEAM was excited to launch its Products and Services Portal (TEAM PSP), an online portal which allows clients to access available products and core services.

Addressing changes in workforce culture and diversity moving forward is a key challenge for Tucker, and one he believes TEAM is well-positioned to take on.

"We feel like we have created a culture that we ourselves want to work in. We understand that diversity and collaboration are what allows us to be successful and foster innovation," he said.

"We truly care about our people. That is why culture and safety are so important to us. They are included in our core values because they’re a major part of our story."

Tucker says the biggest lesson learned along the arc of his career is that leadership is not about title or position. "Rather, it’s about influence and humility. Leadership is about others and not about yourself. Leaders give credit and take blame."

