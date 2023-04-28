The phrase “employees are a company’s most valuable asset,” rings true when it comes the cost of replacing an employee.

To put it in perspective, the cost of losing just one hourly worker earning $14 per hour is over $4,500, according to the Center for American Progress. On average, industrial jobs have a turnover rate of 20%.

The costs to replace workers can add up, which is why it’s important to retain employees. At Woven Metal Products (WMP), a premier fabrication shop in the Houston area, employees are team members, and that mentality is helping grow a positive workplace culture.

Team care: Tips for creating a workplace culture of caring WMP employees providing training at a local college welding class.

Here are tips from my 16 years of experience as an office manager in the fabrication industry, supporting company leadership and team members, both skilled hourly workers and traditional professionals.

Connect with your team on a human level

Recognizing the person behind the job is an important part of building culture. In employment agency EmployBridge’s “Voice of the Blue Collar” survey, 74% of workers said “being treated with respect or as a valued employee, not just a number” was extremely important for a good work culture. And “honesty and respect” was the top reason for staying with an employer.

Find opportunities to ask team members about their lives. People love to talk about themselves, their families and their interests, and human connections help drive loyalty and belonging.

Expand empathy, in action and policy

Nearly a quarter of respondents (23%) in the same “Voice of the Blue Collar” survey said their employer could be more in touch by “understanding our challenges outside work.”

Any time missed for medical appointments or emergencies can influence an hourly employee’s paycheck. Supervisors should work to have an environment of empathy for these unexpected emergencies and create an approachable atmosphere to help alleviate those concerns.

It’s also helpful to visit workers outside your immediate team on the job to better understand their roles. This allows team members to see how everyone’s roles are connected.

Appreciation goes a long way

It’s great to acknowledge a team’s work on workplace recognition days, but we make it a priority to acknowledge a job well done year-round. We do this through monthly gift card awards to recognize great work, quarterly lunches and other celebration activities and incentives.

It’s human nature to appreciate praise, and managers should look for opportunities to give positive feedback in addition to correction. Our shop team leaders are adopting a mentality of coaching vs. correcting, and it’s helping build a team atmosphere where it’s safe to learn from mistakes.

Invite feedback, and expect it

The “Voice of the Blue Collar” survey revealed another top way to connect with hourly workers: ask them for suggestions (33% of respondents). Supervisors should encourage feedback and acknowledge it, even if it’s a change for the future. They can share feedback through surveys, physical and digital suggestion boxes or regular meetings with leadership.

Education and training go a long way

This is not just referring to job skills training, although offering cross-skills training is a great way to expose one’s team to different career paths within the organization. At Woven Metal Products, we’ve made it a priority to educate our team members on all aspects of their job, including benefits.

We have found that some team members may not realize the importance of what we offer, like 401(k)-matching and a health savings plan option. That’s why we provide an annual review with a professional financial advisor for each team member during their paid working hours. We also offer training sessions on making the most of medical benefits, demystifying HSA plans and more.

Overall, the more personal connections we make with our workforce, the stronger we grow as a team to do great work together. Having empathy, showing appreciation, inviting feedback and educating one’s team can help grow a positive work culture.

