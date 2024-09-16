TCC-TCA recognizes chemical industry leaders in safety

Texas Chemistry Council (TCC) and Texas Chemistry Alliance (TCA) held the 2024 TCC-TCA Safety Awards, promoting continual improvement in safety performance and highlighting the integrity with which chemical industry professionals conduct their work.

This year's ceremony acknowledged groundbreaking safety initiatives, innovative practices and the unwavering dedication of companies and individuals.

Special recognition was given to companies under Caring for Texas, honoring those who excel in safety, environmental stewardship and community engagement. This initiative highlights the chemical industry's commitment to making a positive impact on the communities where they operate.

"Winning any of these awards is an impressive achievement, reflecting a profound commitment to safety, community engagement and industry leadership," TCC officials said. "These awards signify the recipients' dedication to maintaining the highest standards and making a positive impact on their peers, employees and communities."

Formosa Plastics received the 2024 TCA Outstanding Owner. Nancy Ross with LyondellBasell received the EHS Leadership Award. Paul Fritsch with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures received the Ehrman Award for Leadership in Safety Management. The Dow Seadrift site received a Distinguished Process Safety Initiative Award. The ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant received a Distinguished Process Safety Initiative Award. The Nouryon Surface Chemistry Fort Worth site received a Distinguished Process Safety Initiative Award. The TotalEnergies La Porte Polypropylene site received a Distinguished Process Safety Initiative Award.

For more information, visit texaschemistry.org.