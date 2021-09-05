Take your CDL driver training to the next level

Reliant Workforce Solutions (RWS) is a comprehensive and innovative company that meets the complex challenges of the 21st century, specializing in assessing and training CDL drivers with its groundbreaking and innovative mobile CDL simulator classroom.

RWS also offers thorough assessment and training for operators in heavy equipment and industrial cleaning. Headquartered in Texas, RWS is ready to serve your company's training needs anywhere in the U.S.

RWS was founded by a group of industry professionals in 2018 with the belief that long-accepted, industry best practices and principles can be merged with cutting-edge simulation technologies and virtual reality to create a unique training experience. RWS' mission is to give industry access to innovative training to solve common training issues. RWS programs blend industry best practices with a hybrid instructional methodology, utilizing eLearning, simulator training, classroom and hands-on practice. This hybrid process establishes a personalized learning track for the student, led by an accomplished staff of educational instructors. The staff of RWS directly contribute to the excellence of the company's groundbreaking driver training and experience.

Companies that rely on CDL drivers and fleets as a vital part of their business face enhanced and greater scrutiny due to the negative public perception surrounding CDL driver performance and safety. Companies are always looking for ways to reduce the risk of accidents within their CDL fleet. A proactive approach to CDL driver training can play a major part in reducing damages due to an accident involving a CDL vehicle. RWS' programs have been designed to help reduce this risk by putting drivers back in the seat for training and individual driver coaching.

RWS' CDL Training Academy uses a state-of-the-art, mobile driving simulator that can be used to unbiasedly assess a driver's ability, skill level and driving habits. Most CDL drivers are not receiving continuing education as it relates to their in-cab, on-road performance. Using RWS' simulation technology, the company's instructors can develop a personalized coaching and training plan to identify driver deficiencies and refresh their skills, putting them back on the road with a new mindset for performance and safety. Anywhere, anyplace or anytime, RWS' curriculum delivery and educational model allows it to bring the training directly to you. This training model allows you, the customer, to create a training experience that works for your operational needs.

Inside the RWS mobile CDL simulation classrooms you will find the state-of-theart L3 Harris TranSim 7 simulators, HD display and classroom space. With over 100 truck and trailer combinations and 80 different driver simulations, the RWS CDL Training Academy can provide your company with the specific training that meets your needs and specialized requirements. RWS' innovative eLearning platform will have your drivers learning and improving at their own pace while allowing them to remain on the job and on the road.

Having trouble with your pre-trip inspection process? RWS' pre-trip eLearning module gives your drivers the skills and steps they need to perform a complete and thorough pre-trip inspection. RWS also offers training programs to help drivers obtain their CDL, manual endorsements or Haz-Mat endorsements.

The future of CDL driver training is here. Schedule a simulator demonstration at your company's location, and find out what RWS can do for you.

For more information about RWS or to learn more about the RWS CDL Training Academy and other training programs, visit www.reliantworkforce.com, call (512) 760-0189 or email stephenmarengo@reliantworkforce.com.