Take the initiative and choose your life

I’ll never forget the day I decided to pack up my life in Austin, Texas and move back home to Colorado.

It was the easiest and most difficult decision I’ve ever made. I knew I needed to go home, back to my roots. Colorado was calling me.

I was also scared. What would I do when I got there? Would I get a job? How would I pay my bills? Would I make new friends? Could I hit the reset button and start over? Choices like this can be both paralyzing and empowering, and they are often the most powerful ones we make.

The power of choice is arguably the most compelling aspect of being human. Through choice, we set the direction of our lives. You can choose to stay in a job you don’t like, or you can choose to find one that better suits your talents. You can choose to stay silent and suffer, or you can choose to speak up and affect change. You can choose to hold on to pain and fear, or you can choose to move on so you can live a more fulfilled life.

You can choose to be a force of positivity, or you can choose to drag yourself and others down.

Every day, you get to choose. Choose your mindset, your life path, and how you respond to adversity. You can choose to make your life better. Or you can choose the opposite of these.

No matter your choice, you are designing your life, and since it’s the only life you’ll live, why not go for it? Why not make an impact? Why not design the best life possible?

So how do you go about making good choices?

Here are some tips:

Remember your goals and priorities. You won’t know for sure that your decision will bring the outcome you want, but you should make choices that move you in the direction you want. Sometimes a choice may feel like a step backward, but growth isn’t always linear. For example, you might take a job with a lesser title, or a pay cut to gain experience or to work for a company where you can grow faster. Positive things can come from backward moves. Analyze the cost of failure. Consider what would happen if you failed and what you would do to get yourself out of it. I believe that you never actually fail but instead learn a way NOT to do something. Still, failure can hurt, and you should prepare yourself for the risk and develop a mitigation plan. What does your head AND heart say? Often, our logical minds kick in and overpower what our heart says. The analytical mind likes to spin stories of fear and failure. “Don’t take the risk! Look at all the bad things that can happen,” it says. The truth is that our hearts have wisdom and can help us make the right choice. I’ve never gone wrong when I’ve followed my heart, even though the journey wasn’t always easy. Consider alternatives. Sometimes the best choice is hidden. As you think through options, consider what a different choice might look like. For example, you are considering leaving your job to find a new one. It may seem like it’s a black and white choice: stay or go. But there are other options. You could have an honest conversation with your boss to try to increase your job satisfaction. You could ask for a mindful transition, where you continue to work while you look for a new job and your employer finds a replacement. You could apply for a different position within the company. You could suggest working part-time while you pursue a passion. Considering alternatives helps you find the best possible choice. Give yourself some time. Time and space can help you see your choice more clearly. If you cannot decide after performing the previous suggestions, sleep on it. When you wake up, do the three-second test. Ask yourself, “should I make this specific choice?” Immediately write down your answer on a piece of paper. Trust your answer. Make the decision. There is power in deciding, even if the decision is small, and acting is the best way to get unstuck. Avoiding decisions only prolongs unhappiness. There is progress in action, even if it’s not immediately apparent. Remember, not deciding is still a decision.

Despite my fears, one of the best choices I’ve ever made was leaving Austin. Despite taking a perceived step backward. Despite leaving my friends and my high-paying job. Leaning into my fear and following my heart allowed me to create a life I had never imagined. I am living my best life ever. You can make choices that help you do the same.

For more information, contact Kerry Siggins at kerry.siggins@stoneagetools.com.