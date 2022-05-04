Strategies for breaking down communication silos

Communications silos occur in an organization when smaller teams communicate exclusively amongst themselves rather than to the whole body, often at the expense of larger-scale company goals.

They can lead to a lack of coordination, misinformation and poor customer service, all of which will hurt a company.

Recently, a virtual webinar focused on overcoming these communication problems, moderated by BIC Alliance's Jeremy Osterberger. The panel included Walter Pesenti, vice president of manufacturing excellence for NOVA Chemicals; Istvan Filep, head of group downstream production for MOL Group; and Chad Bates, asset supervisor for BASF.

The conversation began with ways in which organizations can promote a culture of collaboration and encouraging teams to sufficiently communicate with each other and with higher-ups. Pesenti was the first to present his take on the matter, asserting that leadership roles are essential within an organization; a company must appoint adequate leaders who inspire and reinforce proper channels of communication. Bates supplemented this by saying it only begins at the leadership level, but should not remain leadership's duty - it is "everybody's responsibility" to collaborate and share important information with all necessary parties.

It was further established that teamwork was a vital aspect of running any operation. Filep asserted that teamwork and information sharing within and to other teams should be constant and eventually habitual, at which point communication systems may sustain themselves. Bates agreed, and reiterated that these practices need to start on an individual level within these teams.

"We need to have a boots-on-the-ground approach to this," Bates said. "We need to be out in the field, looking people in the eye and constantly coaching them." He emphasized the need for this hands-on approach, also explaining that leaders need to be specific in what they want from their teams and monitoring to ensure they are going about their objectives properly.

In relation to cultivating not only communication practices but the "correct" communication practices, the conversation turned to raising standards within an organization. Filep stated on the matter, "In addition to the maintenance and upkeep of effective practices, the status quo must be challenged in order to move forward." Leadership must adapt and overcome new obstacles as technology and industry advance, and effective practices must not be left behind.

The live audience presented the question of how each of the represented companies are creating this culture of providing for their workforce and taking their needs into consideration. Pesenti responded that workers must be made to want to meet corporate goals. If a workforce is incentivized to progress, plans and goals are met and executed quicker and more efficiently, making it easier to take care of the workforce.

"There must be a call to action for the individual to want to meet these goals," Pesenti said. "Start by establishing a plan and communicating it to them."

Bates responded to the question by emphasizing the need for a properly equipped workforce. To him, there is nothing that hinders a company more than underequipped teams; by providing employees with proper training, equipment and so forth, leadership demonstrates that workers' communicated concerns are heard and heeded. According to Filep, "leaders need to make connections, make it personal." He asserted that by forming closer bonds with teammates, workers will feel like they have more "skin in the game," which will have a linear effect on the quality of work being done.

As the session drew to a close and concluding thoughts were expressed, Bates left the panel and audience with a call to action for the future of industry communications. "Capture and record knowledge so that it survives for the future." He expressed that the best way to improve communications moving into the future is by leaving future teammates with as few questions about operation as possible, setting the next generation up for success as they see the vitality of proper habits of communication.