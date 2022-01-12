STEM skillsets provide valuable career building blocks

According to Elizabeth Manning, process safety and operational excellence manager for LyondellBasell, the most pressing pivot point in conversations about career and leadership in the next 10 years will be the influence of "human factors" and how those factors relate to process safety.

It is essential, Manning said, "to think big and understand the big picture, and where the world is going."

Manning noted the vast differences between skillset demands of the 20th century oil and gas and petrochemical industries compared to the technologically and digitally dominated atmosphere of the 21st century.

"One generation ago, it was all about having the knowledge," she said. "Now, it's more about being able to find or access that knowledge quickly. Our industry is a balance, and it's important to have a technical knowledge base."

Justin Mills, process engineering supervisor for Marathon Petroleum Corp., said it is commonplace for individuals to ascribe power or influence to a management title. However, the contributions of front-line workers and others can be just as valuable.

"I see that people can get caught up in their title, thinking they need 'supervisor' or 'manager' in their title to effect change or be a leader," Mills said. "One way to do that is to get out there and make suggestions or changes where you see the need. Don't be afraid to be a leader without the title."

Manning explained that someone had once shared a bit of advice with her that she believes she has greatly benefited from: Not only should you embrace whatever role you find yourself in, but you should also become an expert in that role.

"Really learn it and be the best you can be within that role," Manning said. "Get outside your box and learn from the people around you. If you see a gap, fill it. Don't wait for something to be assigned to you."

That practice, Manning said, is essential to leadership.

"This builds your personal skillset and competencies, which sets you up for future roles," she said.

Mills offered some advice of his own.

"To the upcoming leaders out there, I would encourage you to focus on the fundamentals, so to speak," Mills said.

Manning recommended that aspiring leaders practice an exercise that requires introspection and self-assessment - an exercise that can sometimes be difficult.

"Am I going to be able to look back and speak intelligently about what I did?" she asked. "Sometimes we can move fast, check the box and move on."

Ultimately, it's incumbent upon wouldbe leaders to define their long-term ambitions in detail, and be sure to consider their personal as well as professional aspirations.

Acquire the skills to pay the bills

Some skillsets translate to bigger rewards than others. In 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey found that of 50 million employed college graduates ages 25 to 64, approximately 37 percent had a bachelor's degree in science or engineering, but only 14 percent of those graduates worked in STEM careers.

The survey further indicated a considerable earnings boost for STEM majors in all STEM occupation groups. Workers in computer-related occupations had the highest median annual earnings ($105,300) among STEM occupations. Engineers' earnings ranked at a close second, logging a median income of $102,200 per year.

Comparatively, life scientists, including agricultural/food scientists and biologists, earned approximately one-third of their peers' six-figure sums.

Expressing that there are "a lot of things" she wishes she knew, Manning recommended that potential oil and gas and petrochemical leaders recognize their career experiences as valuable opportunities for learning and growth.

"I've learned a lot over the years," Manning said. "The academic environment can be very linear, but there is so much to learn in our industry. When I figured out that I could learn from every experience, that was a really beneficial thing."