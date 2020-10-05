Staffing firm providing manpower on industrial projects

Eco-Staff is a full-service staffing firm, providing employment solutions to its clients and job seekers. The company is focused on providing high-quality service and customer satisfaction to its clients and will do everything possible to deliver successfully.

Co-founded by Zandy Willems and Harry Black in 2010, Eco-Staff has significantly grown from just two internal employees to more than 35 internal employees, and now has offices in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Austin, Texas, and Winchester, Virginia. Eco-Staff has also added more than 700 contract employees and is a veteran-owned company and State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business.

Eco-Staff has built a solid reputation and been very successful. The company has received excellent feedback from customers who need positions filled. For example, Eco- Staff has been providing personnel to Facility Solutions Group (FSG) Inc. for several years. FSG is a nationwide, single-source provider of lighting, electrical, signage, technology, and energy management products and solutions, which enable customers to build, maintain, expand or upgrade their facilities' infrastructures with the latest innovations.

"We continue to use Eco-Staff for temporary labor positions such as electricians, journeymen and helpers," said Donnie Elmore, general superintendent for FSG's Dallas/Fort Worth office. "We need these positions filled for all types of projects, including industrial- related ones. Currently, we have 100 people who were provided by Eco-Staff. Our temporary labor goes up and down so quickly, and Eco-Staff does an excellent job keeping up with us."

According to Elmore, FSG has quite a few requirements for its temporary positions, and specific training and licenses are needed. Eco-Staff takes care of all the training components, background checks and required safety certifications.

"Eco-Staff thoroughly vets all the temporary personnel we need," Elmore stated. "The company always responds quickly and does everything we ask it to. Eco-Staff is dedicated and has great recruiters, and I always have good luck with the company. Here's the bottom line: We use Eco-Staff a lot, and the company brings qualified people to us."

Eco-Staff spends time with each of its candidates to build a relationship and make sure that person is right for the client. Black said Eco-Staff is always recruiting and being proactive to find the right candidates for the business that's searching.

"I'm very proud of the relationships Eco- Staff has with its clients and the people who go out and represent us," Black said. "Our staff is hardworking, determined and truly goes out of its way to assist a client."

Mike Bouchard, vice president of operations for Walker Engineering, started working with Eco-Staff approximately eight years ago.

"Eco-Staff brings a lot to the table when it comes to the company's commitment to manpower and availability," Bouchard said. "Eco-Staff always comes through with its support for our industrial projects and other sites. We use Eco-Staff for a few different reasons, including our low-voltage division to help with our networking, our electrical division for qualified electricians and our temporary labor."

According to Bouchard, Walker Engineering has a unique partnership with Eco-Staff because it offers more than a typical temporary labor provider.

"The partnership allows Eco-Staff to truly understand our needs and provide us personnel for positions year-round," Bouchard explained. "We meet once a week and talk about my demands and their availability.

"Eco-Staff always responds within a day, and it does a great job coordinating with our HR department. I think Eco-Staff has a more extensive screening process than its competitors. The quality of the personnel they provide is strong. Eco-Staff is an A+ company, and our intention is to continue this partnership." Eco-Staff fills many positions for clients throughout the industry such as:

Manufacturing engineers.

Quality engineers.

Procurement managers.

Manufacturing and engineering executives.

EPC project managers.

For more information, visit www.eco-staff.com or call (800) 764-8532.