Software makes recruiting, onboarding, staff management easy

FastWorkforce, with its web-based recruiting and onboarding system, has been working with construction companies in the energy industry since 2009 and in that period has steadily added features specific for this industry.

Now, the company has officially released the latest version of its software, CraftWRX.

"We have really been focused on this niche for quite a while now, to the point that we had specific developers and client- support staff solely focused on it," said Bart Bement, director of client services for CraftWRX. "We felt it was time to release an appropriately named version of our product that has all of these elements in it, and give our staff the recognition and differentiation of the system they have built."

Based in New Orleans, CraftWRX is a recruiting, qualification, onboarding, project staffing management and training system built specifically for large-scale construction projects. CraftWRX has connections with other systems commonly used in the industry, such as DISA and the safety councils, as well as various payroll, enterprise resource planning providers and E-Verify. It has added functions for capturing Work Opportunity Tax Credits, connecting to multiple online boards for job ads, tracking workers' performance reviews and reporting on available labor resources. With the emphasis companies are putting on the digitization of processes, CraftWRX can compliantly and securely digitize the onboarding of labor resources.

Another function of CraftWRX is the ability to work with clients on customizing and creating specific modules or functions to handle and solve issues in their workflow.

Jacob Fontenot, director of operations for Optimal Field Services, commented, "We have worked with CraftWRX to solve various challenges in our onboarding process. One example would be the new hire and rehire onboarding packages specific to projects. CraftWRX enables us to assign the right documents to any candidates selected for a specific project via mobile text messaging. This provides the great experience for our employees of being able to complete their onboarding paperwork directly from their smartphones. This digital onboarding eliminates a large amount of paper from our process. CraftWRX sends anyone with incomplete documents or uploads to get a daily text reminder until those are completed. This automated reminder feature saves our staff so much time."

Bement added, "We routinely brainstorm and work with our clients on specific solutions to improve their processes. Recently, we streamlined a client's medical questionnaire process, from onboarding to verification to facilitating a connected approval process with their third-party medical group vendor. Another client just had us implement an easy paid time off accounting system.

"With COVID-19, clients have quickly implemented related mobile surveys. Recently, some clients sent out a one-question text blast to find out the vaccination status of its workforce. In about five minutes, a client sent this question out to over 7,000 workers, and within an hour, 85 percent of the recipients had responded. Here's the bottom line: We strive to be a trusted development partner with our clients, and to be a valued resource for collaboratively tackling issues that more generic HR will not."

For more information, visit www.craftwrx.com, email info@craftwrx.com or call (504) 290-5008.