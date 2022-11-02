San Jac CPET offers customized, hands-on incumbent training

The LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology (CPET) takes pride in offering first-class, customized incumbent worker training in a safe environment.

The goal for incumbent worker training is to offer course packages to industry partners that want to train employees by advancing their skills in specific areas. San Jacinto College (San Jac) instructors, along with subject matter experts from the industry, lead the curriculum for each course.

The college offers many customizable courses including engineering bootcamps, new operator trainings, team-building and leadership workshops and advanced troubleshooting classes.

“Training can look like an eight-hour day split between process technology and instrumentation labs, or a one-week bootcamp for engineers,” said Jay Culver, director, CPET incumbent workforce. “We offer a buffet of courses for companies to pick from, but it is up to them what they put on their plate.”

Many companies find their training budgets drastically reduced as their hiring needs increase. To fill this gap, training coordinators partner with outside resources such as CPET. The largest petrochemical training facility in the Gulf Coast region, CPET features an 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit, 35 custom labs and 19 classrooms.

The customizable subjects offered include:

Process technology

Electrical technology

Instrumentation

Inspection technology

Environmental health and safety technology

Welding technology

Non-destructive technology

CPET’s state-of-the-art facilities provide a robust training experience for incumbent workers to ensure quicker onboarding of new employees, higher productivity and improved job safety awareness.

With world class facilities, hands-on training and new technology, our center is built not only for credit students, but for the incumbent worker,” said Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor and senior VP of CPET. “Our goal is to up-skill people within the industry to meet their goals, whether that is to increase safety training or to move up in their positions.”

Incumbent workers experience hands-on training at San Jac’s 8,000 sq. ft. propylene glycol, recirculating, distillation unit outside the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology.

San Jac has served as the training leader for the petrochemical, energy and technology workforce in the Greater Houston area for more than 40 years. With four campuses located throughout East Harris County, it’s unique position is in close proximity to the largest petrochemical manufacturing complex in the U.S., and second largest in the world with over 130 plants and 90 industries represented. San Jac plays a vital role in helping the region become the “energy capital of the world.”

With San Jacinto College’s $60 million LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology, the industry is benefitting from a strengthening of training in key petrochemical manufacturing areas. The college relies on industry feedback by inviting representatives to be a part of its Petrochemical Advisory Council. Formed by San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer, the council includes leaders from the petrochemical industry and plant managers. The council is tasked with continually assessing the curriculum, equipment and planning for the center.

To learn more about the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology and incumbent worker training, contact Jay Culver at (281) 476-1894 or jay.culver@sjcd.edu.