Rocky Medina talks about the industry

Medina recently joined Chemex Global, leading the Integration & Automation Division.

As the newly appointed director, the first action item on Medina's list was building a solid team. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, he knew that bringing on the best of the best was paramount to the group's future. Having led multi-million dollar integration business segments, Medina has experienced success in this niche space, making identifying the team a straightforward exercise.

Just days after joining Chemex, Medina hired Carey Doiron as lead analyzer engineer and Juan Cantu as lead analyzer technician. Following Doiron and Cantu, and rounding out the leadership team, Medina brought in Jason Mossman as control systems specialist and Jared Rodriguez as senior business development manager.

With the integration and automation team in place, and the support of the existing engineering, fabrication and procurement team at Chemex, the stage was set. Less than 60 days after launching the division, Chemex landed its first sale, confirming the team's leadership, market approach and level of talent.

Medina stated, "As an integrator, knowing what you do well is important. An analyzer system is a critical component of plants, refineries and other facilities. We are blessed with our team and the extensive client base we have collectively served for many years, providing process analyzer solutions. This was the primary contributor to our early success and was the direct result of our team's expertise. The level of service the team has provided clients over the years is not common in our industry. Understanding clients' needs and the ability to predict and avoid potential roadblocks is what separates our team from the competition. We believe we have assembled the best integration and automation team in the business - bar none." He added, "In addition to providing process analytical systems, we build remote instrument enclosures (RIE), motor control centers (MCC), power distribution centers (PDC), distributed antenna systems (DAS), shelters, control racks and panels. We have deep experience and can integrate any solution - regardless of the complexity."