Put an ‘attitude of gratitude’ on display

Every issue of BIC Magazine is full of great articles and interviews, but the November/December issue is my favorite.

Even at the age of 79, I still enjoy sharing stories and articles and speaking about topics that can help others find greater faith, hope, peace, happiness and success in their business and personal lives. Among the easiest, fastest and most economical ways to achieve these goals is having an "attitude of gratitude" year-round.

The November/December issue allows me the opportunity to give thanks to each and every one of you for the role you've played in the success of BIC Magazine. With your support, you've also helped us find greater happiness in some way, shape or form.

We have made gratitude a cornerstone of our operations here at BIC Alliance. I believe there isn't a company that can "out-thank" us. We believe in giving thanks and saying thanks, and we express our gratitude both verbally and in writing. Whether in-person or virtually, BIC Alliance continues to help produce industry and networking events, and BIC Media Solutions has published "Media That Matters" to follow this "attitude of gratitude." Most of us make a special effort to show thankfulness around Thanksgiving and the holidays, but how can having an "attitude of gratitude" year-round help enhance the lives of those we love and care about and even strangers?

In addition to writing several articles in BIC Magazine, I have also covered the topic of an "attitude of gratitude" in several BIC Media Solutions books and videos, such as "Earl's Pearls," "Rock Bottom and Back™" and the updated version of "It's What We Do Together That Counts: The BIC Alliance Story," which includes 11 articles that will help readers excel in their business and personal lives, 100 tips to help readers achieve greater peace and happiness, and over 50 secrets of success from experts in business and industry.

To go along with this theme of gratitude, I have searched for and found some other great articles, including "How Gratitude Changes You and Your Brain" by Joel Wong and Joshua Brown and "7 Scientifically Proven Benefits Of Gratitude That Will Motivate You To Give Thanks Year-Round" by Amy Morin.

According to Wong and Brown's article, there are psychological benefits of showing gratitude or having an "attitude of gratitude:"

Gratitude unshackles us from toxic emotions.

Gratitude has lasting, positive effects on our brains and behaviors.

Appreciating and showing gratitude takes time and practice, which produces patience.

In Morin's article, her seven proven benefits of gratitude are:

Gratitude opens the door to more relationships.

Gratitude improves physical health.

Gratitude improves psychological health.

Gratitude enhances empathy and reduces aggression.

Gratitude helps people sleep better.

Gratitude improves self-esteem.

Gratitude increases mental strength.

In my opinion, happiness is a choice; it is something you can learn. And one of the cornerstones to achieving happiness is counting your blessings instead of your challenges. I like to think of problems as challenges because whereas a problem can oftentimes feel overwhelming, a challenge inspires something within you to rise to the occasion and march on. We all know what the challenge is; instead, let's spend time thinking of a solution.

Most of us have so much going on in our lives that there isn't always room for having an "attitude of gratitude." The great thing is that today is the first day of the rest of our lives, and we can change instantly if we really want to. Remember, two of the greatest words we can ever say are "thank you."

On behalf of all of us at BIC Alliance, I want to thank everyone, especially our marketing partners, who help make BIC Magazine possible. Enjoy your Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays!

For more information, visit BICMediaSolutions.com or email Earl Heard at earlheard@bicalliance.com.