Push versus pull with digital transformation

Organization-wide transformation is hard work. It takes all aspects of the company to implement a successful digital transformation. However, it is one thing for companies to push new ideas and processes onto their workers; it is another for those workers to want new tools, technologies and workflow initiatives.

Push versus pull methods

Implementing a successful digital transformation is strongly determined by the approach companies take. Management personnel who do not take the time to ask front-line workers what issues they are facing, yet push employees to implement solutions, will struggle to find success. These companies are rolling out full-blown enterprise-required changes without taking into consideration how workers will incorporate them into their workflow. It is no surprise that if workers don't like the tools they are being told to use, they will not use them, resulting in loss of worker engagement, productivity and, ultimately, revenue.

Another method for implementing a digital transformation involves workers pulling and asking for tools and technologies in order to be more efficient and effective in their jobs. Workers are used to digital solutions in everyday life activities such as sending emails or conducting quick internet searches for information. It is no surprise when they request solutions like field-service software for their workflow. Tools like field-service software can help streamline processes and allow more time and effort to go into the job itself. Companies can take this information and launch field-operation management tools that solve the issues workers are facing, resulting in successful digital transformations.

Organization-wide initiatives

Implementing organization-wide initiatives for a successful transformation takes time and effort. In addition, there are three factors that play an important role in the progress of enforcing digital solutions: change management, worker technology and data.

Change management: Change management is a major component of a successful digital transformation. It requires more than implementing tools and technologies into the workforce; companies should instead listen to what workers have to say first. This requires leaders to take the change initiatives one step at a time. Utilizing change management practices ensures overall goals are being met, but with more time and effort focused on implementation methods rather than required use of tools. Working with field workers to implement initiatives, understanding how they do their jobs and involving them in the process go a long way in application methods. Technology in workers' hands: A digital transformation is not successful without digital solutions in all aspects of the company, and this includes front-line workers. Right now, there is minimal and antiquated technology specifically for workers. Technology and tools need to be implemented to empower personnel. Tools like field-service software can make workflow processes easier for workers and ultimately increase worker efficiency. Technology in their hands allows paper processes to be eliminated and decision-making capabilities to be expedited due to all the information being in their hands from the start. Utilizing data: In addition to putting technology in the hands of workers, there is the opportunity for data to be constantly collected in real time. Digital solutions can take this data and help provide insight into what workers are doing and where their efficiency stands. With paper processes, there is no collection of data on the day-to-day processes, leaving blanks where companies could improve. Companies can use that digital data to look at daily spend, budget and other factors, and intervene where and when needed.

Companies can and will see successful digital transformations if they have open communication and take into consideration the wants and needs of all employees rather than what they deem necessary. Allowing everyone the opportunity to contribute to the success of the company's digital transformation substantially impacts its successful application.

For more information, visit www.liquidframeworks.com or email tparigi@liquidframeworks.com.