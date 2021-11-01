Proper tool training saves money, time, headaches

Since 1993, Equipment Group International (EGI) has been supplying tools, rental equipment and consultation related to the construction and maintenance of heat transfer equipment.

Awaiting world and market recovery, the pandemic's introductory period allowed EGI to seize the opportunity to develop internalized initiatives. Primarily focused on educational concepts, EGI began assisting clients to quicker onboarding processes, developing a familiar curriculum and imparting individuals with the confidence to succeed in the field.

Industrial facilities and contractors are currently facing a great shortage of properly trained labor. As a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic, individuals are exiting the industrial maintenance space and seeking increased career stability and long-term predictability. This void generates an increased loss of tribal knowledge and expertise, which then becomes unavailable to the succeeding labor generation. This problem has persisted for quite some time; it is crucial that the industry recognizes the need to provide necessary guidance and education. The labor force of today and tomorrow is not unintelligent, but simply unfamiliar with its new industry, surroundings and techniques.

Educational initiatives

Completed in fall 2020, EGI constructed both a classroom and lab space for demonstrations and hands-on training courses. These site additions allowed for a quiet and comfortable environment to provide proper training and instruction. Primarily, the training focuses on retubing bundles; tube and pipe machining; and the pulling, rolling and plugging of tubes.

Prior to offering training classes, common concerns regarding worker training included communication errors, incorrect tool usage and poor application. Individuals in the field lacked familiarity with heat transfer equipment. EGI's training capitalizes on the importance of breaking down terms and language into simple concepts. Regardless of configuration, exchangers have but a sole, inherent purpose: to exchange thermal energy from one medium to another while keeping each unit separated from the other. If a piece of equipment fails to meet this simple standard, it is merely an expensive beat anchor with cross-contamination products.

Fundamental training

Recognizing this, a portion of the training was organized according to several important parameters that are essential to communicate for successful project development. Regardless of the proposed activity, a project walkthrough generally requires identifying the following tube characteristics: outside diameter, Birmingham Wire Gauge wall thickness, material/alloy specification (welded or seamless), sheet thickness and material/alloy specification, and strength or seal weld.

The class begins by informing students of the proper terminology and configurations, as well as a general overview of exchangers. The next module follows the progression of a typical retubing job with emphasis on weld removal processes, tooling types and various approaches. In the same fashion, tubular cutting and additional retubing steps are addressed. Pragmatic application gives students a basic roadmap to any job. Repetition and application of critical questions result in sensible project development that can be refined as one gains experience in the field.

EGI is the largest stock distributor of the Curtiss-Wright EST Group's Pop-A-Plug product line globally. To ensure proper sizing, selection and installation of the Curtiss-Wright EST Group's Pop-A-Plug, training by a certified Curtiss-Wright EST Group instructor is provided to clientele.

A substantial portion of training is dedicated to the tube wall reduction formula to ensure participants understand its relevance and importance. EGI's spacious lab grants students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at pulling, rolling, trimming and cutting tubes. Upon completion, all participants receive a certificate of achievement relative to the completed course.

For more information, visit www.equipmentgroup.com or call (800) 341-0577.