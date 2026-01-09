Preparing for life after the sale of your business

Where you are today reflects years of passion and hard work.

But what comes next, your vision for life after selling your business is just as important. This transition requires thoughtful planning around personal fulfillment, wealth management and new opportunities.

A business often becomes part of an owner’s identity, and selling can shift family dynamics, wealth and expectations. While some keep business and family separate, clear communication with those who may be affected can ease the transition. Employees can also feel uncertain once an owner steps away, even when they’ve been assured that little will change. That uncertainty can create tension and emotional strain.

Many owners say selling is both "sad and hard," because it means letting go of something into which they’ve poured time, money and heart. According to the UBS 2025 Global Entrepreneur Report, 51% of business owners in the Americas have no succession plan, highlighting the importance of preparing for what comes next.

Here are three key tips for getting started:

Plan ahead: Start early. Engage your financial advisor, tax professional and estate planning attorney to ensure income, legacy and tax strategies are built into your longterm plan. Define what you want: Clarify your goals and passions for life after the sale. Nearly half of business owners look forward to traveling, while many others plan to give back to their communities. Break the silence: Only about a quarter of former owners have discussed family wealth with their heirs. Early, open conversations set expectations and help everyone participate in the planning process.

Letting go of your business can bring a range of emotions, from confusion and sadness to elation and relief. Some owners feel a loss of purpose, while others embrace newfound freedom. As you contemplate life after the sale, consider:

Recharge: Take time for yourself, whether it’s a vacation or a dream purchase Self: Assess your financial needs and goals Enabling: Assemble the right advisory team for professional guidance Family: Decide how to support your family, including education and home purchases Legacy: Plan what you want to leave for future generations and employees Opportunity: Seek personal fulfillment and ways to contribute to others

Whether your transition is a few months or a few years away, it’s important to start planning for how you want to live your life after selling your business.

For more information, email deven.hull@ubs.com or call (713) 654-0253.