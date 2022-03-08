Prepare truck drivers for the road ahead with ReadyDriver

Anew training program from Alliance Safety Council, ReadyDriver, offers a timely solution to an issue currently facing all industries: a shortage of truck drivers.

The ReadyDriver program, which can be taken from any device, any location and at any time, meets new entry-level driver training requirements from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Effective Feb. 7, 2022, in order to be eligible to take required skills or knowledge tests, commercial driver's license (CDL) applicants must have completed applicable entry-level driver training from a provider listed on the FMCSA's Training Provider Registry (TPR). Alliance Safety Council is an FMCSA-approved provider.

Alliance Safety Council partnered with Diesel Driving Academy as a trusted trucking industry expert to ensure all training content reflected relevant terminology, objectives and needs. The ReadyDriver program offers fast-paced online lessons for entry-level truck drivers that focus on obtaining your CDL, understanding your combination vehicle, performing and participating in inspections, basic operation and control, safe practices and procedures, staying safe in extreme conditions, safely handling and transporting cargo, hours of service and trip planning, and legal rights and soft skills.

Once entry-level truck drivers complete ReadyDriver, they'll have the confidence and knowledge necessary to complete their commercial learner's permit exam. The next stop for drivers is behind-the-wheel skills training at a training provider listed in the TPR and applying for their CDL.

"With the new regulations for entry-level Class A CDL drivers and continuing regulatory and compliance issues facing the industries we serve, we'll continue to work on the mitigation of those issues," said Alliance President and CEO Kathy Trahan. "We're investing in improved technology solutions, more engaging training and micro-learning."

For more information, visit www.readydriver.org/business.