The power of positive feedback

Kerri Siggins, StoneAge

Feedback can be a powerful motivator if delivered properly. In their book "Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader's Guide to the Real World," authors Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall make a case for giving positive feedback far more often than negative feedback. They state that what most people want is attention and they are more productive and engaged when regular, positive feedback is given.

What is positive feedback? Positive feedback focuses on what a person does well; it should highlight strengths, talents and a job well done. It should be a regular part of your management style and given more often than critical feedback. According to research, the optimal ratio of positive to negative feedback is about 6:1.

Why is giving positive feedback important? According to Buckingham and Goodall, what people really want and what truly motivates them is attention. Positive feedback fulfills the basic human need of wanting to feel worthy, accepted, included and recognized for our unique talents and strengths.

Giving positive feedback contributes to a positive workplace and helps all of us see the good in others. Giving regular praise promotes employee engagement and keeps people focused on doing more of their best work, especially when it's aligned with company goals.

How do I give positive feedback? First, be genuine and show appreciation; being overly general or flippant is counterproductive and will diminish the feedback. As with critical feedback, positive feedback should be well-thought-out and specific. Praise the effort or behavior rather than personality traits, and share why the effort or behavior was impactful, especially when tied to business results. Be timely; deliver it as soon after the event as possible to avoid making your employees feel like their work went unnoticed. And lastly, consider how people want to receive praise. Some people thrive on public recognition, but others prefer to receive it privately. Tailor your feedback to each person's specific style.

Can you share an example of useful positive feedback? Here are two examples for you to consider as you work to add more positive feedback to your management toolbox:

Nailing a presentation: "You did a great job presenting today. I know you were nervous about giving it, and I wanted you to know that I think you nailed it. I particularly like the way you presented the data. You clearly explained the story and demonstrated how the improvements we are making are positively impacting the bottom line. Thank you!"

Taking initiative: "I wanted to acknowledge the effort you put into resolving that customer issue yesterday. I appreciate you taking the initiative to find a solution that worked for both the customer and the company. On top of that, you were able to highlight a breakdown in our process â¦ one that was diminishing the service we give. Fixing this broken process will allow us to put our customers' needs first. Great job!"

Does this mean I shouldn't give critical feedback? No, there is a time and place for constructive criticism, and while most people struggle to hear it, negative feedback is needed to fuel growth and impact performance. Just take care to make it constructive. As with positive feedback, be specific and timely, focus on facts rather than interpretations, and tie it to the impact it has on the organization. Remember to come from a place of kindness and helpfulness, and don't cram too much into the conversation. Receiving negative feedback causes fight-or-flight hormones to kick in, and there's only so much a person can effectively absorb.

Giving both kinds of feedback is critical to your organization and a key aspect of helping others develop personally and professionally. Just remember the 6:1 positive to negative feedback ratio; following this rule of thumb will help you create more engaged and productive employees, improve company culture and positively impact your bottom line.

For more information, contact Kerry Siggins at kerry.siggins@stoneagetools.com. To read her blog, visit www.kerrysiggins.com/blog.