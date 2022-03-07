Newly elected WJTA board sets aggressive 2022 agenda

WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) board of directors took office Nov. 9, 2021, and set an aggressive agenda for the coming year with a focus on membership, committees, education, training and certification, and continuing to provide resources to the industry.

WJTA's executive officers were elected at the meeting to serve for the 2021- 2023 term: Chairman Bill McClister, consultant; President Jimmy Peck, MPW Industrial Services; Vice President Kerry Siggins, StoneAge Inc.; Treasurer Drew Waltenbaugh, NLB Corp.; and Secretary Jim Ashmead, DuPont Specialty Products.

Newly elected and reelected board members are David Beckum, Augusta Industrial Services; Jerry Carter, SPIR STAR; Bradley Coble, Covestro; Dee Green, USA DeBusk; Bill Krupowicz, Jetstream of Houston; and Bill Shaw, Evergreen North America Industrial Services. Luis Garcia, Northern Safety and Industrial, continues to serve a remaining term on the board of directors.

Growing the association's membership roster is as important now as it has ever been. The industry is only as good as its weakest player, and it is imperative to recruit and retain new asset owners, contractors and suppliers to make the industry's collective voice louder. Broadening the association's reach will help raise the baseline of safety and production. Additionally, WJTA is focused on driving committee participation around safety, training and outreach.

WJTA has recently launched new programs including a student scholarship program, which will award several gifts to members or their dependents to be applied toward tuition. The scholarships are a way to give back while also supporting the great individuals in this industry.

While recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce continues to be a challenge, the expansion of WJTA's hydroblasting training and certification program remains a high priority. Participation has continued to increase in the U.S., as WJTA training is recognized as a consistent, high-quality program aligned with current industry best practices. The program will also continue expanding in Canada, where it recently launched to meet demand.

Additionally, WJTA launched a program for industrial vacuum equipment operators. Most high-pressure cleaning contractors also offer industrial vacuuming service lines, and these operations carry significant hazards, including suction incidents, fires and explosions, chemical exposure and others. WJTA's new program draws from the association's recommended practices to create a curriculum covering air mover, liquid vacuum and vacuum excavator safety considerations.

WJTA is also a safety resource and frequently distributes updates and case studies to members in the Jet News periodical. Numerous resources - including whitepapers, conference proceedings, videos and more - are available to members through the WJTA website. As technology and automation applications continue to develop, the association serves an important role in communicating updates to industry best practices, along with new tooling on the market. WJTA's goal is to support members in operating as safely and efficiently as possible.

For more information about WJTA's expanding membership and how to get involved in the association's new programs, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.