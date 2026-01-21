New year, new career: Exploring opportunities in industrial construction

As we usher in a new year, many people start looking for fresh starts, like a new career.

If you are considering a career change, the industrial construction sector offers a compelling option. A career in construction can promise long-term growth and meaningful work.

Why is now the time to join the construction industry?

Strong backlogs equal job security. South Louisiana is expected to experience a construction boom over the next few years. Massive LNG projects in Southwest Louisiana and data center work will fuel the demand for skilled craftspeople and provide great entry points into careers in construction. Recently, ABC National reported that the Construction Backlog Indicator has held steady for eight and a half months (as of October 2025), signaling that contractors still have a robust pipeline of work. Even amidst economic headwinds, the Construction Confidence Index shows optimism: profit margins and staffing readings rose. These readings indicate expectations for growth over the next six months.

Worker shortages equal opportunities. The Louisiana Labor Market for construction shows strong signs for non-residential work as future projects ramp up. ABC estimates the construction industry will need to bring in nearly 454,000 new workers on top of normal hiring to meet industry demand.

Good pay and entry routes. Wage growth in the industry is strong, too; average hourly earnings for construction went up 4.4% year-over-year. Together, these numbers point to a stable and active industry. Rising demand has created a surge in opportunities across multiple industrial construction roles. Craft traders such as welders, pipefitters, electricians, heavy equipment operators and other skilled craftspeople are needed to meet the demand of those 454,000 job openings.

Personal and professional growth. Construction jobs provide a tangible sense of accomplishment; you can see the direct results of your effort through a finished product. Professionally, construction offers strong upward mobility; individuals can progress from hands-on crafts roles to supervisory management or even ownership positions. The problem solving and teamwork skills developed in construction jobs open doors to a lifetime of career advancement. In an industry that rewards hard work, initiative and dedication, a career in construction can be both fulfilling and professionally rewarding.

A few tips for breaking into the industry include exploring training programs such as ABC Pelican Training Centers, networking with contractors and earning safety or trade certifications to help your resume stand out. If you’re looking for a career that blends resilience, growth potential and the chance to contribute to your community and communities around you, industrial construction is an excellent career choice. Between strong backlogs, expanding data center work and an urgent need for skilled labor, the industry offers meaningful and well-compensated career paths.

New year, new career? Industrial construction might just be your next big project.

For more information, visit abcpelican.org.